If you’re a man who loves this nation, this is for you—and, I make this petition purely appealing to your own self-interest—but if you’re a member of the male sex, and you truly understand the never-been-higher stakes of the game at this point in American history, then you should be radically anti-abortion. Allow me to explain why.

Women are (largely) one-issue voters for abortion, and they’re keeping the Democrats afloat. Just take a look at this video put out by Owen Shroyer a few days back:

Now, speaking as a conservative woman, I do not believe women should have the ability to vote—I hold this position as a matter of both personal opinion (which is the subject of another essay entirely), as well as practicality. As a woman who votes for conservative principles, I am the minority, with a substantial majority of women supporting leftist progressivism. I vote conservative because I want my conservative values pushed into public policy, but I’m not getting my way because progressive women are a weighty portion of the voting bloc; so weighty in fact that they overwhelm conservative voters, and sustain the Democrat party. (The numbers are amplified when you consider that roughly 72% of “never-married” women lean left, and we live in a culture where marriage rates are rapidly dissipating.)

If only men voted though? I would get my way, as male voters are vastly Republican/conservative. I’d be happy to surrender my privilege to vote (voting is a privilege, not a right, which is also another essay entirely) in order to actually get what I want out of government. Any and every individual’s own self-interest is found in limited government and a trend towards the ideals that made America great, whether they recognize it or not, and I couldn’t care less if I were allowed to vote that into reality... or not. Emotions aside, this is simply the rational perspective for a conservative woman.

But why are women largely one-issue voters for abortion? Simply put, because women are emotional creatures.

For better or worse, a woman is a woman, and for better or worse, a man is a man. And, because men possess an ability to emotionally detach in a way that many women cannot, men (as a whole) fail to understand that an abortion, even if the woman has deluded herself into thinking it’ll be a good thing, or tells the man that “this is my body and it’s what I want,” it’s catastrophic to the mental well-being of the mother—honest psychologists have a name for it, and it’s called Post-Abortion Syndrome, a type of PTSD, which manifests in many of the same ways.

Men, I hate to admit this because I’m not guiltless, but women don’t say what they mean when they’re upset. In a vast majority of situations where abortion is even a consideration—casual sex relationships—the mother tells the father she’s pregnant and she’s considering her “options,” or maybe she even says she wants an abortion. She unequivocally doesn’t, but she doesn’t want to be the sucker who got burned by a one-night stand or fling. This is evidenced largely by the fact that even though pro-abortion women vote for abortion, when faced with their own pregnancy, they face serious doubts about procuring the procedure for themselves. They want to keep their baby.

What she really wants is to hear him say, “No babe, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to make this work. I’m going to step up and commit to you alone, and our baby.” (Unmarried women make up the largest demographic group of females who obtain abortions with 87% of abortions being procured by single women.)

Men, by failing to accept sexual responsibility for yourself and the rest of your sex, you’re fostering an environment in which silly, emotional, women in stressful, crisis situations make a rash, self-destructive decision, murder their own child(ren), and unsurprisingly, are totally screwed up by it. Then, they go out and vote, and their vote counts as much as yours and as much as mine. Again, no one needs to convince me that women’s suffrage was a bad idea, but we’re in a position now that undoing the damage is not going to come by revoking the 19th Amendment—good luck making headway on that front—but it can come by being radically pro-life, with fewer and fewer deranged women entering society with the “right to vote” and a chip on their shoulder. Historical tidbit: Women’s suffrage was championed by the “evangelical” community, but these were progressive “Christians,” not the traditional ones (who understood it was a terrible idea); kind of like the “Christians” now who champion abortion and trans-ing our youth. Or “Christians” like Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris.

Men, by being indifferent toward or unconcerned with abortion, you’re unknowingly ushering in the destruction of this nation, because traumatized post-abortive women are bringing it down. The abortion rate is climbing—and while you might think that doesn’t affect you, it equates to more (emotional) women with the power of a ballot, voting in disastrous policies, which are an existential threat to us all.

Men, for your own sake and survival as well as that of American society, you must promote and take personal sexual responsibility for this, while also supporting legislation, campaigns, and social movements that are anti-abortion. All that cheap and free sex actually comes at a seriously high cost, namely, a nation on the brink of collapse into an Orwellian, third world communist regime state with someone like Kamala Harris at the helm.

