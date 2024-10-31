Rapid-fire measures to secure 2024

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Democrats will go to any lengths to win this election. If reports of voting irregularities in Pennsylvania and Michigan are any indication, this election could be mired in massive shady activities, potentially making 2020 look like an honest election by comparison. In 2020, few anticipated the scale of questionable activities that would unfold. The RNC was unprepared to manage the chaos in vote-counting centers.

With the 2024 election only days away, the RNC and the Trump campaign are rallying under the mantra “too big to rig.” This strategy hinges on a belief that the election system, alongside political opponents, will maintain a shred of basic integrity. In a fair election, Trump appears poised for a potential landslide, driven by noticeable shifts in support among black, Hispanic, male, and conservative Democrat voters. However, concerns about targeted voter suppression of Trump supporters and the risk of phantom ballots remain critical concerns.

Here are key strategies for the RNC and Trump campaign to help tackle these challenges:

Treat this election as a battle. Immediately appoint an experienced ex–military general to lead a central command for election integrity. This is no time for amateurs. At stake is the future of America. Provide the team with ample funding and unrestricted authority to secure election integrity. Ideally, this should have been initiated post-convention, but it’s better late than never. Deploy 1,000 resilient poll watchers in each of the critical states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. These poll watchers must be assertive, vigilant, robust, and ready to stand up to leftist agitators and partisan election officials to protect election integrity. Hold twice-daily press conferences to inform the public of voting irregularities in swing states. This not only deters potential cheaters, but also provides a basis for lawsuits if authorities fail to address these issues. Create a platform for reporting irregularities. Establish a secure channel for the public to submit evidence of voting irregularities in battleground states. File lawsuits immediately upon verifying irregularities. Implement an integrity pact for all House and Senate candidates, requiring support for election transparency, audits, and manual vote counts in states with reported irregularities as a condition for receiving financial support.

This proactive approach prioritizes prevention over reaction. These actions can still be implemented, but time is critical. Playing catch-up will give us worse than 2020.

Pixabay, Pixabay License.

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.