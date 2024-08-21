Women dressed as abortion pills protest outside DNC

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” That is a quote from the book “The American Crisis” by Thomas Paine, originally published in 1776.

One could just as easily—and appropriately—say that about the moment in which we are now living. Other sayings come to mind, as well. “These are the times that test one’s sanity,” “These are the times that beggar description,” and “These are the times that foster incredulity” among them. (Along with, “What the bleeping bleep?!!”)

Case in point: People dressed as abortion pills recently protested outside the Democratic National Convention, chanting: “F**k the courts, f**k the state, you can’t make us procreate.”

Remind me, who are the non-viable tissue masses again?

Incredibly, the pro-abortion campaigners mixed with pro-Hamas demonstrators during the protest parade, despite Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s radical support of abortion…and utter contempt for Israel. And the fact that many Muslim countries effectively, if figuratively, keep women chained to the kitchen and bedroom.

“You can’t make us procreate?” Really? You’re assuming, then, that we can make you fornicate! Not true! (And, frankly, most men would have to be made to copulate with the likes of you.)

We are not trying to force you to procreate. Far from it. If, however, you don’t wish to procreate…just don’t fornicate. At least without protection. And don’t turn your twisted wrath on the rest of us.

Image from X.