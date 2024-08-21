Let the Midnight Special, shine its everlovin’ light on me

It wasn’t Senator McGovern who in 1972, accepted the nomination way past midnight. I remember my mother coming into my room and asking what crazy stuff I was watching that weird time of the day. I told my mother that it was Senator McGovern accepting the nomination and she seemed a bit confused.

Well, the DNC handed President Trump the ultimate indignity of his former opponent, a midnight speech that few people probably watched.

This is from Chloe Meyer:

Joe Biden’s historic and emotional farewell speech was bumped from prime-time TV, prompting disbelief and anger—and sparking various theories from viewers. Biden’s speech should have been the keynote address as the serving president, but it came too late on a weeknight for many viewers. The timing sparked shock in some quarters, with several viewers seeing it as a final humiliation for an American president being ushered away from power. Others said it was done deliberately by the Democrats in a bid to keep him out of the spotlight. Biden wept as he was introduced to the stage and he was visibly emotional during parts of his speech. He insisted he wasn't angry about dropping out of the presidential race and vowed to be the ‘best volunteer’ Harris has on her team. ‘It’s been an honor of my lifetime. I love the job. But I love my country more,’ he said. But his words were missed by many, and the timing of the speech appeared to have sparked more commentary than the content.

Yes, more questions than answers. Why was the top act so late? My guess is that it wasn’t planned that way but it happened that way.

The speech had two characteristics:

First, the president keeps screaming these days. Maybe that’s his way of staying awake. Honestly, who likes a man screaming on your TV screen?

Second, the speech repeated the lies about a bloodbath, poisoning the nation’s blood, and the one about “very fine people” on both sides.

What a way to say farewell. He could have gone down memory lane and remembered all of the conventions he attended. Or he could have called on the nation to come together. Instead, it was Biden screaming about this or that.

I have no idea about the ratings. My guess is that a lot of people turned it off when he went “anti-Trump” and got their regular sleep.

Image by Monica Showalter.