Unburden yourself from the Constitution!

We’ve all heard Kamala Harris’ idiom: “What can be unburdened by what has been.”

She’s repeated it often, and at first glance it appears as gibberish, but I believe it has meaning, and in recalling a Barack Obama 2001 interview on Chicago public radio station WBEZ, I believe that I’ve stumbled across the “burden.”

In this interview, Barack Obama proclaimed,

The Constitution is a charter of negative liberties, says what the states can’t do to you, says what the federal government can’t do to you, but it doesn’t say what the federal government or state government must do on your behalf.

You see, for Barack Obama and Kamala Harris (and other Communist Travelers), the Constitution, which they took an oath to defend, is an impediment, a burden to what they could accomplish if unencumbered by the chains established in our Founding documents. It limits what “can be” by “what has been.”

What has been is as close to perfect a governing system as has ever been devised. Not perfect, and certainly mismanaged and at times abused.

Our Declaration of Independence established the overriding principles that would later be embodied in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, including the basic principle that “all men are created equal” and “endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and their ilk despise America, our Declaration of Independence, and more particularly our Constitution, as it limits “their power” to do their will on your behalf.

If only you would grant them the power to take care of you, utopia could finally be achieved. That same power in the hands of Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, Chávez, and Maduro didn’t bring about utopia, but they weren’t Barack Obama or Kamala Harris.

This time, peace, tranquility, and riches beyond your wildest dreams are only a (D) yank on that lever away.

You will experience so much “joy” that you won’t be able to contain yourself.

You can have joy, waiting in line for bread. You can have joy, within the boundaries of your ESG score. You can have joy living in your 15-minute city. You can have joy taking that tenth booster shot, and you can have joy visiting your loved ones in the gulag for speaking out against the government.

Joy, joy, joy! Unburden yourself from what has been.

