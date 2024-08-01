Toilet lessons from Colorado

Since Colorado turned blue, Democrats have done significant damage in the Legislature and have created some disastrous consequences. Here is one outrageous example. It is a cautionary tale for voters in other states.

During the 2024 Regular Session of the Colorado House, Rep. Sheila Lieder (D) sponsored HB24-1344, the Sunset Plumbing Board bill. Her cosponsor was Rep. Naquetta Ricks (D). (My husband Peter is running against the incumbent Lieder, which is why I learned about this travesty.)

The bill to keep the Colorado Plumbing Board from expiring was a pretty good bill through the first two readings, after all had made minor changes. However, before the third reading, Rep. Ricks added an amendment, and Lieder seconded it, ruining the bill and causing havoc.

The amendment changed a clause that said certified backflow prevention assembly testers are exempt from the licensed plumber requirements to say that those testers are not exempt. It meant that only licensed plumbers could now perform the work.

According to a letter from Colleen Morrison of Morrison Backflow Testing to Governor Jared Polis, “The Sunset Review: State Plumbing Board made recommendations in October of 2023. Nothing in this report made recommendations to change the licensure requirements for backflow testing. On March 21, 2024, Mr. Sean Wyatt, representing the Plumbers Local 3, testified to amend the bill. Dave Miller, representing the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of Colorado, testified in support of the bill. This appears to be motivated by commercial interests of the plumbing industry.”

Were commercial interests a good reason? That’s questionable, because licensed plumbers don’t want to do the testing, generally — it’s not worth their time — and the effect of the change will be terrible.

Note: Representative Lieder is known to be supported by unions and was a lobbyist. Also, she does not seem to have much expertise on subjects such as plumbing.

Backflow is important. It is reversed water flow within a plumbing system and can contaminate clean water supplies. Morrison said in a 9News interview, “A backflow prevention device prevents any used water from getting into our public drinking water. So, a big deal.” Indeed.

Annual backflow prevention assembly testing is a requirement under public health rules, and failure to conduct the tests is a violation that can result in notices and even the shutdown of water systems.

Said Morrison to Governor Polis, “I am requesting you take Executive Action on HB24-1344 section 18 prior to July 1, 2024 to prevent this legislation from going into effect.

This bill will impact my small backflow business and many others. We have been a Colorado business for 17 years. Our company tests and repairs backflow prevention assemblies. It has never been a requirement in the State of Colorado to be a licensed plumber to test and repair backflow assemblies. This bill affects more than small businesses testing backflows. By confining the testing and repair of backflows to a small group of licensed individuals that are not capable of taking on the tremendous amount of work, it will have a larger impact on Colorado’s economy. As water districts will be forced to shut off water to businesses and residents for non-compliance; Impacting tourism, health care providers and housing to name few.

Denver Water’s CEO and manager, Alan Salazar, confirmed and expanded what Morrison told the governor in a letter to the Colorado Plumbing Board with 11 municipal water providers and others.

As you are aware, this change drastically reduced the pool of available backflow assembly inspectors — around 80-90% of whom are not licensed plumbers. Consequently, Denver Water and water utilities across the state have lost the ability to obtain timely test results. For perspective, Denver Water alone has 44,000 inspections that must occur throughout its system each year, and with each passing week the number of outstanding tests increases. This will create an insurmountable backlog that will put drinking water at risk, increase the potential for customers being shut off from water, and lead to unnecessary and costly violations for Colorado’s water utilities. ... Denver Water is already 42% behind schedule for testing in July. The costs associated with this delay — ultimately passed onto our customers — will be extreme.

Indeed, the cost of testing a backflow assembly when done by licensed plumbers is $200 to $300 per test, or more, at least two to three times the average pricing by certified testers.

The Colorado Plumbing Board has instituted a temporary stay, but fines may still be imposed by government agencies. What a mess.

Democrat legislators caused damage to Coloradoans through poor legislating. At least one may be hiding what she did from voters. Learn by this negative example: choose carefully whom you vote for in local races this November!

CS Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image via Pixabay.