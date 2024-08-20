Looking at the DNC 2024 logo in context

Kamala Harris says we “exist in the context” of our world around us, so what does that mean for the prominent display of three red banners in political graphics, accompanying candidates promoting communist policy?

First off though, let’s take a look at a Chinese Communist Party slogan from the middle of the 20th century: Three Red Banners.

In 1958, the Chinese Communist Party under Mao Zedong introduced a new political slogan known as the Three Red Banners, representing three distinct facets of the party’s ideology: the “general line” of socialist construction, the Great Leap Forward, and the “rural people’s communes” of China. This political slogan could be found on many Chinese propaganda posters, with the three red banners displayed as three vertical streamers, three fluttering flags, two pillars and the lintel of a doorway, or sometimes even three red lanterns. (For a link to some of the most prominent images, click here.) Below are a few of the verbal slogans that accompanied the visual representations:

“Raise high the three red banners, trust science, rely on the collective, establish socialism”;

“Long live Chairman Mao - Hoist the Three Red banners ever higher - The People’s Communes will last forever”;

“Long live the General Line! Long live the Great Leap Forward! Long live the People’s Communes!”

(Now as a reminder, the Great Leap Forward included widespread confiscation of private property—Kamala talks about “price controls” and “snatching up” patents, described by running-mate Tim Walz as a “neighborly” attitude.)

When I look at the Democratic National Convention logo, the Three Red Banners are all I see:

We're kicking off the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

In fact it’s what I saw when I looked at the Biden-Harris logo for 2020:

Claim your own Biden-Harris yard sign while you still have the chance!



Once you get your own, tag us with a selfie and we'll share it on our platforms.



Claim yours today⤵️ https://t.co/FzPJ6kFned pic.twitter.com/JnSX0Rmm51 — NV Dems (@nvdems) January 23, 2024

Oh, and what stood out about Republican Kelly Loeffler’s logo while she was running for a Senate seat a few years back:

The next 17 days will decide the future of our country.



I will ALWAYS fight for our freedoms, our values, and the American Dream.



And I will ALWAYS stand strong against the radical left that wants to change America into a socialist country.



Georgia — stand with me!

Loeffler also allegedly had a massive portrait of Mao hanging in her private residence:

The Loeffler campaign claims our campaign “photoshopped” the portrait of Chinese dictator Mao hanging in her Atlanta mansion. Here’s the photo next to a photo from inside her home on a real estate website. Checkout the staircase metal work! Why keep up the lies Kelly? pic.twitter.com/Hn8bh4uiIJ — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) October 20, 2020

Now, Collins was a primary opponent of Loeffler, so of course this was an attack ad—but did she have a portrait of Mao hanging in her home or not? Inquiring minds would still like to know. Some might argue that Loeffler’s purported choice in art is because she’s a lover of history—well so am I, but I don’t have portraits of Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler adorning my walls, which are instead graced by George Washington and other great military commanders.

Sheila Jackson also used the imagery of three red stripes:

Fired up to have the Tejano Democrats endorsement! We are in this fight together to protect our health care, make child care more affordable, and see our kids get good jobs when they get older. With you by my side, I am going back to Washington to deliver for our families!

As did Kevin McCarthy and his whole gaggle of sell-outs when they launched their “Take Back the House” campaign:

.@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy: "It is clear that we are going to take the House back."

Ron DeSantis included three red banners in his official campaign logo, as did Mayra Flores… and J.D. Vance… and Jaime Harrison…and the Obama-Biden team… and Mitch McConnell… and Fang Fang’s boyfriend Eric Swalwell…. Chuck Schumer utilizes three red stars. Why does it show up so frequently in candidates’ signage, on both sides of the aisle? I mean, is there one, lonesome, solitary graphic designer for the entire world of American politics? I’m not a creative person by any stretch of the imagination, but even I could offer something different. Why are there never blue banners? After all, that’s a patriotic color too. The only way to depict an abstract American flag is by using three red banners?

When Kamala stupidly uttered, “you exist in the context of all in which you live,” she might have actually been on to something—the context that I see is a whole slew of campaign logos evocative of communist China in American politics, and a whole lot of people I don’t trust in American government pushing communism. What more context do we need? But hey, Snopes said the Three Red Banners of Mao aren’t related to the three red banners we see in the current context! 🙃

