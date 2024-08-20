« Boring as hell: Biden makes his longggg farewell speech
August 20, 2024

Looking at the DNC 2024 logo in context

By Olivia Murray

Kamala Harris says we “exist in the context” of our world around us, so what does that mean for the prominent display of three red banners in political graphics, accompanying candidates promoting communist policy?

First off though, let’s take a look at a Chinese Communist Party slogan from the middle of the 20th century: Three Red Banners.

In 1958, the Chinese Communist Party under Mao Zedong introduced a new political slogan known as the Three Red Banners, representing three distinct facets of the party’s ideology: the “general line” of socialist construction, the Great Leap Forward, and the “rural people’s communes” of China. This political slogan could be found on many Chinese propaganda posters, with the three red banners displayed as three vertical streamers, three fluttering flags, two pillars and the lintel of a doorway, or sometimes even three red lanterns. (For a link to some of the most prominent images, click here.) Below are a few of the verbal slogans that accompanied the visual representations:

“Raise high the three red banners, trust science, rely on the collective, establish socialism”;

“Long live Chairman Mao - Hoist the Three Red banners ever higher - The People’s Communes will last forever”;

“Long live the General Line! Long live the Great Leap Forward! Long live the People’s Communes!”

(Now as a reminder, the Great Leap Forward included widespread confiscation of private property—Kamala talks about “price controls” and “snatching up” patents, described by running-mate Tim Walz as a “neighborly” attitude.)

When I look at the Democratic National Convention logo, the Three Red Banners are all I see:

In fact it’s what I saw when I looked at the Biden-Harris logo for 2020:

Oh, and what stood out about Republican Kelly Loeffler’s logo while she was running for a Senate seat a few years back:

Loeffler also allegedly had a massive portrait of Mao hanging in her private residence:

Now, Collins was a primary opponent of Loeffler, so of course this was an attack ad—but did she have a portrait of Mao hanging in her home or not? Inquiring minds would still like to know. Some might argue that Loeffler’s purported choice in art is because she’s a lover of history—well so am I, but I don’t have portraits of Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler adorning my walls, which are instead graced by George Washington and other great military commanders.

Sheila Jackson also used the imagery of three red stripes:

As did Kevin McCarthy and his whole gaggle of sell-outs when they launched their “Take Back the House” campaign:

Ron DeSantis included three red banners in his official campaign logo, as did Mayra Flores… and J.D. Vance… and Jaime Harrison…and the Obama-Biden team… and Mitch McConnell… and Fang Fang’s boyfriend Eric Swalwell…. Chuck Schumer utilizes three red stars. Why does it show up so frequently in candidates’ signage, on both sides of the aisle? I mean, is there one, lonesome, solitary graphic designer for the entire world of American politics?  I’m not a creative person by any stretch of the imagination, but even I could offer something different. Why are there never blue banners? After all, that’s a patriotic color too. The only way to depict an abstract American flag is by using three red banners?

When Kamala stupidly uttered, “you exist in the context of all in which you live,” she might have actually been on to something—the context that I see is a whole slew of campaign logos evocative of communist China in American politics, and a whole lot of people I don’t trust in American government pushing communism. What more context do we need? But hey, Snopes said the Three Red Banners of Mao arent related to the three red banners we see in the current context! 🙃

2024 Democratic National Convention, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Image: Public domain.

