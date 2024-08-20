New themes for the Dem convention

The dour and joyless Democrat National Convention from dystopian Chicago is being inflicted upon us. Their daily themes are perverted. Below are some alternatives.

The DNC’s theme for Monday is “For the people.” Why not name it “For the American people”? Probably because their vague “people” reference does not constitute the meaning Abraham Lincoln conveyed in his Gettysburg Address.

Then, it was obvious to whom he was referring. Now, it’s equally obvious to whom the anti-American Dems are referring: just about any leftist, but especially those with “color,” and preferably those who are pleased to milk government resources in exchange for their vote. Better yet, people who will ensure our exceptional nation does not long endure; after all, their intent is to radically transform America.

The DNC theme for Tuesday is “A bold vision for America’s future.” Given their desire to displace our republic, “bold” is probably right. However, they should really make the following adjustments to reflect the hordes they invite across our borders: “A bold vision for the future of The Americas.” That’s a commonsense tweak because they wish us to become the impoverished United Nations, rather than flourish as the United States.

The DNC theme for Wednesday is “A fight for our freedoms.” Their emphasis here will be on “reproductive rights,” but not on the rights of the unborn. An accurate alternative might be: “Prosecution, persecution, prison: how to prevent patriots’ freedoms.”

The DNC theme for Thursday is “For our future.” Apparently, Harris will attempt to present a vision of a “brighter, more hopeful” administration. Um, “brighter” and “hopeful” are not adjectives one reasonably associates with socialism. For example, her price limits and rent controls will lead to housing and food shortages. More generally, socialism is dour; it dampens human ingenuity, industry, and imagination.

Socialist regimes are depressing, and many of its purveyors are infected with mad pathologies. They are more dim than bright; more hopeless than hopeful; more dystopian than utopian. Having backtracked on Kamala’s harebrained economic plan, it’s interesting that they’re afraid to specify what is “for our future,” other than twisted word-salad platitudes veiling their socialist intentions. However, it’s easy to fill in the gap they left...

Rather than a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” theirs is one where the “[Dem] dictatorship of the proletariat” quells human spirits and subdues American exceptionalism. To reflect reality, a more telling DNC theme for Thursday is: “Dem dictatorship for our future.” No thanks -- a MAGA future is more salubrious for a civil polis.

A “bold” vision “for the [American] people” and “for [Americans’] future” demands that we “fight for our freedoms,” as enumerated in our Constitution. Our “brighter and hopeful” destiny will ensue only if the republic our prescient founders bequeathed to us long endures.

