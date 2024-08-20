Nouriel Roubini joins Mark Zandi and Paul Krugman and dons a dunce cap, saying Trump’s policies are ‘highly dangerous’ for markets

Along with Nouriel Roubini, this article quotes Mark Zandi and Paul Krugman, both of whom predicted in 2016 that President Trump’s policies would cause massive job losses and a great recession as they campaigned for Hillary Clinton. They are all partisan hacks. They are not independent economists who analyze based on facts.

These dire predictions are part of the Democrat playbook.

From Yahoo Finance on Sunday:

Roubini: Certain Trump economic proposals are ‘highly dangerous’ for markets Veteran economist Nouriel Roubini told me that Trump’s proposed policies — including across-the-board tariffs and an extension of the 2017 tax cuts — are a “highly dangerous” mix for both the economy and the market and could ultimately lead to elevated prices. ‘There is a set of policies he could have that could be actually making sense for the economy and for the market,’ Roubini said. ‘But if you take at face value what he wants to do on trade, on currency, on monetary and fiscal policy, [the policies would] be highly dangerous.’

In 2016 when Trump was elected, Krugman predicted a global recession:

Paul Krugman: Trump will bring global recession The economic fallout of a Donald Trump presidency will probably be severe and widespread enough to plunge the world into recession, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman warned in a New York Times opinion piece published early Wednesday.

In January 2020, Krugman said “never mind” and acknowledged that under Trump the economy was pretty good. There was never any evidence that allowing people and businesses to keep more of their own money, to reduce government regulations, to better secure the border, and to promote our use of reasonably priced energy would cause problems, but that is what he initially said. From Fox News:

Paul Krugman admits economy doing ‘pretty well’ after predicting Trump would lead to global recession

In January 2016, as Zandi campaigned for Hillary, he told the voters that Trump’s economic plan would be a “disaster” for America:

Trump’s Economic Plan Would Be a Disaster for the US Economy: Moody’s ‘[T]he economy will be significantly weaker if Mr. Trump’s economic proposals are adopted,’ the report says. ‘Under the scenario in which all his stated policies become law in the manner proposed, the economy suffers a lengthy recession and is smaller at the end of his four-year term than when he took office. ‘By the end of his presidency, there are close to 3.5 million fewer jobs and the unemployment rate rises to as high as 7%, compared with below 5% today. During Mr. Trump’s presidency, the average American household’s after-inflation income will stagnate, and stock prices and real house values will decline.’

Then, in April 2017, before any of Trump’s policies had been implemented, Zandi too said “never mind.” Basically, he just made stuff up. From CNBC:

Economist Zandi, who predicted a ‘lengthy recession’ under Trump, now says that’s unlikely

Krugman and Zandi were essentially 100% wrong in their dire predictions.

The results of Trump’s first three years before COVID? The economy did very well. Real wages were rising rapidly, especially for those at the bottom. Poverty hit a record low, but not because of handouts. Trump’s policies were lifting all boats, which is supposedly what the media and Democrats want.

After a very short recession of two months in March and April of 2020, the economy took off again; the last eight months of 2020, jobs were coming back at an average of 1.6 million jobs a month, and inflation was at 1.4% when Biden took over.

Lying about how bad Trump’s economic policies will be to influence voters to vote Democrat is no different than…

lying about Russian collusion;

lying about Trump being a dictator;

lying about the Hunter laptop being Russian disinformation;

lying about COVID to get the public to capitulate to government dictates;

lying about the climate;

lying about the open border disaster being caused by Trump and Republicans;

lying about what Trump said in Charlottesville;

lying about it being racist to require photo IDs to vote;

lying about Trump and the Supreme Court stripping women of a “constitutional right” when it was merely a bad ruling;

lying about January 6th being an insurrection;

lying about Biden being “sharp as a tack”;

lying about Biden’s unauthorized custody of classified documents;

lying about Joe and Kamala being moderates;

lying about Zandi and Krugman being independent;

lying about journalists being unbiased and only interested in facts.

All anyone needs to know is that this article is pure garbage and as worthless as carbon credits; read here:

‘Harris is going to be more predictable,’ Roubini explained. ‘It’s a slight variance relative to Biden, but we know what those policies are, and actually those policies have been reasonably good. Growth is strong. The stock market is at an all-time high. Bond yields are low. Job creation is solid. There are many problems in the US economy but they are secular, they’re not partisan.’

Somehow, these economists said nothing about Biden inheriting a rapidly growing economy with low inflation and goosing the money supply with massive spending programs.

They didn’t say anything about the goal to destroy oil and gas and how that fueled high crude oil prices throughout the world. How many millions of jobs are being directly or indirectly destroyed?

They didn’t say anything about the open border policies that are destroying cities, and sucking up hundreds of billions of dollars.

They didn’t say anything about the green policies making America reliant on China for so many things.

They didn’t say anything about Kamala wanting to destroy private health insurance and all the millions of jobs she’d take down with the industry’s destruction.

They didn’t say anything about the lies from Biden and Harris about corporations being the ones causing inflation, claiming socialist-communist “price controls” are the solution. They didn’t say anything about running a $2 trillion deficit in a supposedly strong economy.

They didn’t say anything about how few people can afford houses, and how consumers are borrowing so much to pay current bills.

They didn’t say anything about the proposals to raise taxes on corporations, dividends, and capital gains, and even tax unrealized capital gains. They have to know that those steps would destroy stock and other prices.

Nope, all they did was tell voters that Kamala’s economic policies are strong and stable.

And, on Trump, they said this:

Goldman Sachs estimates Trump’s tariff proposal, including 60% tariffs on Chinese imports and 10% on everything else, would raise consumer prices by 1.9%. But that estimate may be conservative, as Trump recently suggested import tariffs could be as high as 20%. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told me it’s a ‘bad idea’ that ‘never ends well.’ Back in May, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would add $4.6 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, roughly $1.1 trillion more than previous projections.

Again, what they didn’t tell you was that inflation did not go up with Trump’s previous tariffs.

And on the tax cuts, they didn’t tell you that when Trump cut tax rates, revenues to the government rose substantially; so why should anyone believe the dire predictions now?

Summary: The playbook for the media, certain “veteran economists,” and other Democrats is always the same… continually lie to the voters, because the only thing that matters is winning!

