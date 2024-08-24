Kamala's deeper, muscular patriotism

Political conversions are common, and virtually always insincere, in election years. Kamala Harris is undergoing a dazzling number of conversions. Actually, no one is sure about that. All of her conversions are being asserted by members of her campaign. She’s not talking, except through hours and hours of video, tweets and other media in her own words from the past, which stretch back usually no further than 2019.

Back then, she pronounced America a systemically racist country, but the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) media propaganda arm is doing its best to deny that, and pretty much everything Kamala ever said, did, or didn’t do, ever happened. They’re also doing their best to ignore their own coverage of a bit more than a month ago urging that Kamala Harris be dropped for a capable candidate should Joe Biden withdraw or be deposed. Back then, they were more than willing to recognize her plain lack of popularity, accomplishment and electability.

But suddenly, Biden was deposed in a coup by the party of “our democracy,” and Kamala instantly became the most capable, talented, brilliant and accomplished Indian/Black/female person ever to run for president. Never mind the fastest way to shut up a D/s/c is to ask them to name any of Kamala’s accomplishments. Kamala is akin to Barack Obama, but without the charisma and glib speechifying while saying nothing. Actually, Kamala is good at saying nothing, though not on purpose.

She’s working a repeat of the Biden basement campaign, carefully avoiding saying anything that isn’t teleprompter scripted. Her campaign is about “joy” and “freedom,” and her campaign website hasn’t a word about her policies. Now we learn of another part of her miraculous rebirth:

CNN senior political commentator Van Jones said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has a “muscular patriotism.” Jones said, “It’s like there’s a distinction between what I would call a cheaper patriotism and a deeper patriotism. this is a deeper patriotism, it’s not the raw raw stuff, they are asserting the value of freedom is not just the freedom to not pay your taxes or the freedom to say get off my lawn, it’s the freedom to live a full life. And to be able to live a full life we need each other, and our government.” He continued, “I haven’t seen so many USA signs. There is a muscular patriotism associated with Kamala Harris. There is a musculature, she wants to fight. She said I believe in this country and believe in this particular vision of freedom and we are going to fight for it. And it’s an interesting, new conversation I haven’t seen before.”

This “muscular patriotism” is a “particular vision of freedom?” What might that “freedom” entail?

Unlimited abortion, to be sure. Surgical mutilation of children without parental knowledge or consent. The freedom to go without fossil fuels and the vehicles that burn them. The freedom to be forced to buy electric vehicles you can’t afford, and can’t charge because without fossil fuels, there won’t be reliable electricity. It’s the freedom of weaponized federal law enforcement and prosecutors. It’s the freedom of unlimited lawfare against political opponents, and unlawful retaliation against honest men and women exposing those abuses. It’s the freedom to be deprived of common and usual firearms. It’s the freedom to get all kinds of “free” stuff,’ and to lose it all back, and more, in ruinous taxes, uncontrolled spending, and runaway inflation.

This is the “deeper patriotism” that discharges servicemen and women who refused the Covid shot. It’s the deeper patriotism that has dropped recruiting to dangerously low levels because of DEI indoctrination. This brand of patriotism mandates open borders, no vetting, and allowing known terrorists into the country. It’s the patriotism of provoking, and losing, foreign wars. It’s the patriotism of funding our deadly enemies and stiffing our allies. It’s the patriotism of defunding, harassing and prosecuting the police, the patriotism of no bail and releasing hardened felons to create more and more victims. It’s the deeper patriotism of Soros prosecutors who prosecute only political enemies of D/s/cs.

It's certainly not the “raw” patriotism of Normal Americans who chant “USA,” display the American flag and have a special place in their hearts for the national anthem and “God Bless The USA.” D/s/cs descend that low only at their national convention, though their street thug proxies burn the flag. They avoid singing “God Bless The USA” like vampires avoid sunlight. As soon as the cameras are turned off, those overt displays of “raw” patriotism vanish.

The “cheaper,” “raw” patriotism is traditional American values of love of country, God and family, of individual responsibility, of merit, sacrifice and devotion, duty and honor. Kamala’s deeper, more muscular patriotism? Whatever would destroy those values.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.