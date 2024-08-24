CNN: democrat men are weenies

One of the current Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) narratives is Tim Walz is an all-American, manly, former Command Sgt. Major/coach/role model whose joyous, overwhelming masculinity frightens Normal Americans. J.D. Vance, a former Marine who actually served in a combat zone and never lied about his service or rank, is supposedly afraid to debate the massively masculine, though hyperkinetically emotive, Walz.

One aspect of human nature that repeatedly proves itself is when someone has to claim they possess some attribute, such as masculinity, they don’t. In this case, CNN anchor Dana Bash said the quiet part out loud:

Graphic: TikTok Screenshot

Conservatives roasted men who support the Democratic Party on Wednesday after CNN’s Dana Bash suggested the Harris-Walz ticket appeals to males who might not be as masculine as their Republican counterparts. Bash said that Democrats are working to win the support of men who prefer speakers such as Gov. Tim Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who famously tore off his shirt to announce support for Trump at last month’s Republican National Convention. "They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC," Bash said. Doubling down on dumb, Bash added this: The CNN anchor added that Democrats want to win over men who "understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman."

It will be no surprise, I suspect, to learn CNN’s Jake Tapper agreed with Bash. And Joy Reid also agreed:

“[I]t’s important for him [Tim Walz] as the football coach to be the faculty partner of the LGBTQ gay-straight alliance,” Reid said. “That’s something important for me to do because if a coach is doing it, it’s going to have more salience, right? It’s going to help kids not get bullied. I mean, what’s really been fascinating is to watch the men of the Democratic Party model a kind of masculinity that is simply 21st century masculinity.”

Bash, Tapper and Reid, for a change, are right, though they’re not capable of understanding why. Real men may be distinguished from D/s/c soy boys primarily because they recognize and accept reality. They live in the real world, the world explored and explained by actual, Faucified science. They live not by manufactured reality and transitory narratives, but by eternal truths, and they don’t have vasectomies done in a van parked on a Chicago street.

They don’t fear strong women, quite the opposite, but because they recognize there are but two genders, and women are not as physically strong as men, they feel a duty to protect, not patronize, them. In fact, they understand all the differences between men and women, and cherish women for those differences and for who they are. They love God, and do their best to live by His word.

Graphic: X Screenshot

They’re not impressed by weenies who suddenly start wearing camo hats, or begin to talk about hunting and publish photos of themselves clumsily holding guns while wearing brand new examples of what they think actual hunters wear. They’re not impressed with low-T males wearing Carhart, or pretending to like country music.

They accept their roles as providers and protectors, which is why so many own, and learn to effectively use, guns. They know the police have no legal obligation to protect anyone. And because they know they can’t always be with the women they love, they arm them and ensure they know how to defend themselves.

Real men feel emotions, they just aren’t wired to express them as freely as women. They’re comfortable with that. Good men want nothing so much as to please the women they love, to make them laugh. They live by a code of hard work, reliability, honor, integrity, responsibility and performance. They don’t expect government to provide for them, and mostly want to be left alone. Merit matters to them, and they see DEI, CRT and the rest for what they are: socialist attempts to destroy America.

They voluntarily serve in our military, at least until the military became low-T, and they scorn and distrust anyone who steals valor, which is why no man with normal testosterone levels is going to vote Harris/Walz.

And when they hear people like Bash, Tapper and Reid identify Democrat men as “low-T,” they laugh, because they know it’s true and those low-T “men” would think it a badge of honor. And they know, if this is truly “21st century masculinity,” this century will be America’s last.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.