Trump brings home the bacon

When former (future) president Trump discusses Biden’s inflation, he emphasizes the price of bacon. Sure, milk, eggs, chicken, bread… just about everything is the grocery store is exorbitantly priced, but it’s the price of bacon that really hurts. After all, Americans love it so much that many of us would eat it every day were it affordable.

No wonder Trump uses it as an inflation gauge. Biden apologists might dispute the percentage increase, but consumers are clear -- sales were down in 2023 due in large part to record-high prices. Instead, rather than delicious strips, they are tending towards bacon bits, or other substitutes.

An idiom reflecting good ol’ Americana values is that something is as “American as mom and apple pie.” Well, it could also be “mom, bacon, and apple pie.” Indeed, bacon may be the ultimate “feel-good” food -- for non-vegans, anyway.

Apple pie and bacon? Why not? Popular restaurant chain Denny’s entices customers with a Sweet Maple Bacon Sundae. Actually, just about everything tastes better with bacon.

Food prices in general (and prices for just about everything required to live with some dignity) are a gnawing concern for voters. Out-of-touch liberal elites dared to suggest that hardworking Americans skip the day’s most important meal in order to combat inflation. What? No bacon, egg, bacon, cheese, or bacon biscuit?

As mentioned, the price of almost all groceries is up under Biden -- while portions decline -- but Trump is right to focus on bacon. We love it so much we even put it in cocktails.

This is a problem for Biden because bacon bits (or other substitutes) don’t fulfill our quest for the protein, vitamins, and minerals that a good rasher provides. Voters know it’s not bacon.

It’s interesting to note the consumption levels in several of the battleground states. Here is a map that provides one approximation. According to this unscientific analysis titled “50 states of bacon,” Michigan’s love affair with it is 19% above the national average. Pennsylvania is 34% above the national average; New Hampshire, 51% above; North Carolina, 47% above; and Virginia (now in play), is 49% above.

To re-emphasize: all 50 states are really into it. Indeed, there’s a book titled Fifty States of Bacon that provides mouth-watering recipes. Unlike some other high-priced products, it triggers all the senses

Whether by intuition or based on research, Trump is right to bemoan the high price of bacon during his rallies. Bidenomics is such a farce that the “slipping” idiot makes little mention of it anymore. But under Trump’s proposed (and proven) economic policies, we will again be able to bring home the bacon.

Image: Shawnzam via Wikipedia