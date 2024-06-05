Judge Merchan may need to rethink his obvious desire to imprison Trump

Judge Merchan seems to have no alternative but to sentence Trump to jail, given the obvious fact that Merchan and his rabid constituents are inflamed by the enormity of Trump’s conviction on thirty-four felony counts. However, there are problems that place the judge between the proverbial rock and a hard place. Here are some possible issues:

What if the Republican convention is moved forward to, say, July 4th to be convened at Mar-A-Lago? Trump would be chosen as the Republican nominee for President. Then, Merchan would be sentencing the Republican nominee for President. That’s an escalation that might cause the judge to pause about his options.

Where does a prison sentence leave Merchan when it comes to the armed Secret Service? Does he say that Trump must give up Secret Service protection in prison? No, because he lacks the power to do this. Therefore, by sending Trump to prison, he effectively sentences his Secret Service agents to prison as well. This would create a constitutional crisis that SCOTUS would have to settle.

Normally, once someone is convicted of a felony in New York City, that person is immediately placed in the custody of NYC law enforcement and sent to Rikers Island Prison. Rikers Island, as Law & Order TV fans well know, is a hell-hole. It is likely that the Secret Service would allow this for its agents? There’s another constitutional crisis.

What if Merchan sentences Trump to house arrest. Which house? Trump is a resident of Florida. The idea of house arrest, of course, would be to restrain Trump from campaigning. This would look like trying to unfairly influence the election. Not a good idea.

Probation is a possibility, but that seems much too light to fly with those who have Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). They have an irrational fear of Trump that leads them to obsessive hatred. TDS is rampant throughout the Democrat party and includes some RINOs as well. Certainly, Merchan, as an operative of the Democrat party, has TDS. Benny Thompson, a congressman from Mississippi, has raving TDS as attested by his introducing a bill in the House that would remove Trump’s Secret Service while in prison, an invitation to assassination.

Given that all of the options are a problem for the Democrats, what’s left? Merchan could levy an enormous fine on Trump designed to cripple his businesses, but the crime alleged was not a monetary crime but was, instead, an alleged cover-up through bookkeeping, and the New York statutory guidelines don’t authorize massive monetary penalties. While it’s a likely possibility, it would be yet another appealable issue.

The best that Democrats can get out of this is to call Trump a “convicted felon,” which they’re currently working to death. As usual, they don’t know how to phrase things. A felon is a felon, making “convicted” is redundant. For example, in Democrat talk, Hunter Biden is an “unconvicted felon.”

No matter how it comes down, the trial and the sentencing process are likely to have a profound impact on the presidential election and the future of the Republic. And, this time around, Trump is not going to let things slide. Assuming Ken Paxton or Jeff Landry is Attorney General and, perhaps, Vivek Ramaswamy is at Treasury or some other prominent advisory role, they will remind Trump every day what needs to be done, how to do it, and what is being done to reverse DC’s total control of our lives.

