Did AMLO cook up a 30-point victory?

Down in Mexico, they killed another mayor and I can't count anymore. 36? 37? Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa, mayor of Cotija in Michoacán, was shot dead hours after the country elected its first female president. Here we go again. To be honest, they've been killing both men and women so I don't think that the killers care one way or another. They just want to send a message that they want to control the routes with or without you.

The presidential elections results were quite a landslide for the incumbent party and Dr. Claudio Sheinbaum the candidate. In fact, it was so big that some people don't believe it.

Here is the latest from our friends at Pulse News Mexico:

Following her defeat in Mexico’s presidential election by National Regeneration Movement (Morena) candidate Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday, June 2, National Action Party (PAN) candidate Xóchitl Gálvez demanded a vote-by-vote recount by the National Electoral Institute (INE) across 80 percent of Mexico’s polling stations. Gálvez, who only reportedly earned approximately 26.6 to 28.8 percent of the vote compared to Sheinbaum’s estimated 58.3 and 60.7 percent, claims the recount should be made in “resistance to protect our democracy, our constitution, and our freedom.” According to Gálvez, electoral results posted in certain voting stations failed to correspond with results released by the Preliminary Electoral Elections Program (PREP). “There are 80 percent of the polling stations where we will request a vote-by-vote review. The INE has already accepted the recount in at least 60 percent of the polling stations. We will defend the vote of all elections: the presidential election, governors, senators, federal and local deputies and municipal presidents,” said Gálvez, requesting that voters upload any anomalies they saw during the voting process on social media. Gálvez also announced she would be taking legal action against outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) “due to the very clear intervention of the president in the electoral process, due to the evident use of public resources in Morena’s campaign and due to the high level of violence and the intervention of organized crime.” …a minimum of 17,065 polling stations across the country failed to register even one vote for the PAN.

Well, that's a “Chicago-an” mess.

I am not sure if this challenge will get to first base. Nevertheless, many Mexicans are questioning the margin of victory. To be fair, the results may be true, a reflection of how well organized and positioned the AMLO coalition was. With all due respect to the opposition, I don't think that they put a strong candidate.

As for AMLO using public resources, that's another matter and the Congress should look at it. Chavez did the same thing in Venezuela, using bureaucrats who count on the president to keep their jobs. The problem I see in this challenge is that AMLO's party will have super majorities so that's not going anywhere.

So let’s see how this unfolds south of the border. By the way, if you go to Mexico, don't talk politics because everybody is sick and tired of the whole thing. I guess that election bitterness will do that to you.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Hector Lazo