Holding Anthony Fauci accountable?

Another criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) soon may be made by members of the U.S. Congress to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying under oath to Congress, which is a felony crime. Representative Jim Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, soon may follow Senator Rand Paul in requesting that the DOJ to criminally investigate Fauci for lying under oath to Congress.

But lying to Congress does not even begin to compare with or address the horrendous amount of suffering and death caused by the toxic health care policies and hospital protocols developed and promulgated by Anthony Fauci and many of the officials listed herein. In this regard, these officials bear “superior responsibility” for the health care policies and toxic protocols that killed tens (hundreds?) of thousands of Americans during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than hope for a bona fide DOJ investigation of Anthony Fauci and other high-ranking officials for alleged federal crimes, efforts are underway at the state level in Florida, Texas, and Louisiana to have criminal investigations conducted based on violations of state criminal codes. If the investigations establish sufficient probable cause of crimes being committed, then the accused individuals can and should be indicted and prosecuted to the full extent of state law.

Each of the legal briefs described herein contains extensive evidence of state crimes committed. The briefs include numerous handwritten letters submitted by aggrieved next-of-kin family members requesting the criminal investigations. Contact information for details about COVID-19 victims in each of the three states is also provided.

The Florida, Texas, and Louisiana attorneys general and district attorneys need to honor their citizens’ requests for justice and accountability for the deaths of their loved ones. Further, these public officials swore an oath to stand for justice and protect the rights and lives of their respective citizenry. Now is the time for these public servants to courageously and rightly pursue truth and justice on behalf of their aggrieved citizens and their lost loved ones.

Below is a brief summary of the Florida, Texas, and Louisiana legal briefs.

FLORIDA : In October 2023, a 20-page legal brief with exhibits was submitted by attorneys, including an ex-prosecutor, to the Florida attorney general and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The extensive legal brief requests investigation and subsequent indictment and prosecution of the below named individuals for alleged statewide COVID-related criminal offenses committed against tens of thousands of Floridians. To date, little if any action has been taken on this request.

The request was made on behalf of the next-of-kin relatives of 32 victims in Florida, who request investigation into the deaths of their loved ones under toxic COVID-19 hospital protocols; intentional COVID-19 infection mismanagement; and suppression and denial of life-saving treatments in Florida hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The accused include :

- Anthony Fauci, ex-director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

- Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

- Francis Collins, ex-director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

- Deborah Birx, ex–White House COVID response coordinator & former director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

- Rochelle Walensky, ex-director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

- Stephen Hahn, ex-commissioner, Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

- The administrators of hospital systems providing care to patients in Florida, including but not limited to AdventHealth Hospital Organization

Alleged violations of Florida criminal code include:

- Murder while Committing Acts of Terrorism, Fl. Stat. §782.04

- Murder while Committing Aggravated Abuse of the Elderly and Disabled Adults, Fl. Stat. §782.04

- Aggravated Manslaughter of the Elderly, Disabled Adults, and Children, Fl. Stat. §782.07

- Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO), Fl. Stat. §895.03

TEXAS : In March 2024, a 26-page legal brief with exhibits was submitted by attorneys to the district attorneys of 22 Texas counties to initiate criminal investigations of Anthony Fauci and other officials for alleged COVID-related crimes committed against citizens of Texas. The criminal referral requests (to be sent to Texas attorney general Ken Paxton) were submitted to the district attorneys for Angelina, Bexar, Brazos, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Fort Bend, Galveston, Guadalupe, Grayson, Gregg, Harris, Hays, Johnson, Lubbock, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, Tom Green, Travis, and Wise Counties. Current status of the referral requests is unknown at present.

The requests were made on behalf of the next-of-kin relatives of 46 victims in Texas, who request investigation into the deaths of their loved ones under toxic COVID-19 hospital protocols, intentional COVID-19 infection mismanagement, and suppression and denial of life-saving treatments in Texas hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The accused include the same individuals in the above Florida filing with the addition of the following officials:

- Robert Redfield, ex-director, CDC

- Peter Daszak, president, Eco-Health Alliance

- Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

- The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.

Alleged violations of Texas criminal code include:

- Capital Murder – Tex. Penal Code §19.03(a)(7);

- Manslaughter – Tex. Penal Code §19.04;

- Trafficking of Persons – Tex. Penal Code §20A.02;

- Participation in enterprise through racketeering or unlawful debt collection – Tex. Penal Code §72.04 by Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Tex. Penal Code §71.02;

- Injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual – Tex. Penal Code §22.04

LOUISIANA : Next-of-kin relatives of nine Louisianians (victims) request investigation into the deaths of their lost loved ones under toxic COVID-19 hospital protocols; intentional COVID-19 infection mismanagement; and suppression and denial of life-saving treatments in Louisiana hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities. In response to their requests, attorneys have prepared an extensive 30-page legal brief with exhibits that soon will be submitted to the Louisianna attorney general and applicable district attorneys.

The accused include the same individuals listed in the Florida and Texas legal briefs.

Alleged violations of Louisiana criminal code include :

- Terrorism – by Causing Intentional Killing or Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury, La. R.S. 14:128.1(A);

- First Degree Murder, La. R.S. 14:30 and Second Degree Murder, La. R.S. 14:30.1;

- Manslaughter, La. R.S. 14:31(A)(3);

- Prohibited Racketeering Acts, La. R.S. 15:1353;

- Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities, La. R.S. 14:93.3;

- False Imprisonment, La. R.S. 14:46 and Second Degree Kidnapping, La. R.S. 14:44.1

A FINAL THOUGHT : The late evangelist Billy Graham once said: “Courage is contagious — when a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” America desperately needs at least one brave prosecutor to lead in courageously pursuing truth and justice on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of aggrieved next-of-kin families who wrongfully lost loved ones during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

