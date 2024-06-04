More lawfare: Flooding courts with bogus complaints when a judge makes a decision that in any way benefits President Trump

There are of course a number of legitimate reasons to file a complaint against a judge in the U.S. court system: perhaps the judge is overseeing an unprecedented criminal trial of a former Republican president who is currently running for reelection, and has a daughter who is intimately involved with the leadership of Democrat political opposition, raking in millions of dollars for promoting their cause; maybe the judge is unable to define one of the most basic and established concepts in human history, that is, “what is is a woman”; perhaps the judge might be a person who says a guilty verdict doesn’t even have to be unanimous but can be pieced together with an unheard of “four-four-four” strategy; or, maybe he abuses “gag orders” to illegally censor an American citizen of the right to free speech, explicitly protected by the First Amendment.

Yet simply issuing a fair ruling that even in the slightest way benefits the defendant, when that defendant is Donald J. Trump, is not grounds for accusations of bias and a demand for case removal.

But of course, that means nothing to progressive Democrat foot soldiers who want to foment leftist insurrection, because they’ve taken to flooding the court system with bogus complaints, all because Judge Aileen Cannon refuses to use the gavel as a prejudicial tool, a privilege to which they’ve recently been treated.

The “orchestrated” campaign has bogged down the court system so badly that on May 22nd, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order that instructed the clerk of the court “not to accept further judicial complaints” against Cannon:

Before May 16, 2024, multiple Complaints of Judicial Misconduct or Disability were filed against United States District Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida raising allegations in connection with the classified-documents case involving former President Donald Trump… Since May 16, 2024, the Clerk of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has received over 1,000 judicial complaints againstJudge Cannon that raise allegations that are substantially similar to the allegations raised in previous complaints. These complaints appear to be part of an orchestrated campaign, as described in Judicial-Conduct Rule 10(b) and the accompanying commentary. The Chief Circuit Judge of the Eleventh Circuit has considered and dismissed four of those orchestrated complaints as merits-related and as based on allegations lacking sufficient evidence to raise an inference that misconduct has occurred.

This is completely par for the course, because this is just like Saul Alinsky instructed in Rules for Radicals—when you lack the numbers, “stink up the place” as a petty, last act of disruption:

For an elementary illustration of tactics, take parts of your face as the point of reference; your eyes, your ears, and your nose. First the eyes; if you have organized a vast, mass-based people’s organization, you can parade it visibly before the enemy and openly show your power. Second the ears; if your organization is small in numbers, then do what Gideon did: conceal the members in the dark but raise a din and clamor that will make the listener believe that your organization numbers many more than it does. Third, the nose; if your organization is too tiny even for noise, stink up the place.

And we all know that they don’t have the numbers, either large or small—Trump’s poll numbers are soaring in every swing state—so all they have left are the stinky, petty tactics of political dysfunctionaries.

Image: Southern District of Florida, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.