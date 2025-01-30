Democrats for Infanticide

The U.S. Senate took up S.6, the “Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.” The vote was 52-47, a majority but not the 60 votes needed to end a filibuster. So, the bill failed.

The Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act required that if a baby is born alive during a third-trimester abortion (i.e., in months 6-9 of pregnancy), that baby should be provided medical care and allowed to live. Every Senate Democrat said “no.”

Abortion, especially in states that have “codified” Roe, allow third trimester abortions for any reason. Don’t let the propagandists say they are “rare” and sought only in medical distress. They occur and often occur for the same reasons abortions are procured at other stages of pregnancy: because the child interferes with the mother’s social or economic condition, not her life or the result of criminal assault.

Babies at that stage of pregnancy are viable, i.e., they usually can live outside the womb. This issue came up years ago during the debate over “partial-birth abortion,” a late-term abortion procedure (now mercifully banned in many places) where a child was “delivered” through the birth canal up to his neck, then the abortionist punctured the base of his skull still within the mother and vacuum aspirated the brain tissue. Because the child was not completely separated from his mother, “birth” did not occur and so this was classified among “abortions.” Planned Parenthood ran to the U.S. Supreme Court to defend this procedure, winning once before ultimately losing.

Back then, Democratic senator Daniel Moynihan of New York recognized this was infanticide by inches. He found it ludicrous that the three or four inches separating a baby’s head from the world suddenly and magically made a “clump of tissue” into a human being. But that is the magic abortionists want you to believe.

Because babies do survive abortions, what do you do with them? Like any newborn, they need to be cared for: washed, dressed, protected, fed. That’s normal care. But when then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was asked in a 2019 radio interview he -- a physician -- let the cat out of the bag. If a child is born alive surviving an abortion, said Northam, what happens is that the child is “resuscitated” if mom wants (which means if she doesn’t, he’s abandoned), made “comfortable,” and then the parents and doctors discuss what to do.

Big Abortion plays word games, especially at this stage of pregnancy, because it knows that if the unvarnished truth was spoken, Americans would be revulsed by the whole sordid business. That’s why Northam calls it “comfort care.” The truth is that it is at least passive euthanasia, i.e., abandoning the child with no further medical or even basic care (resuscitation, addressing medical emergencies, etc.)

Any baby born alive and just placed in a layette without further care will die. In a normal world, that would be called “abandonment.” Abortionists call it “comfort care” (“here’s a little blankie as you turn cold”).

One reason mothers sometimes procure abortions in the third trimester is a diagnosis that their baby may be severely ill, e.g., have Downs Syndrome. This is what Northam meant when he babbled about a “discussion” between parents and physicians about what to do with a child after birth. The dirty little secret is that we often get rid of genetic defects by getting rid of the people with them. Denmark and Iceland no longer have babies born with Downs Syndrome, not because they “cured” it but because they get rid of people with it.

Back in the 1990s, ABC ran a popular Sunday night program, “Life Goes On,” about an Illinois family with a young adult son with Downs Syndrome, “Corky.” The program mainstreamed people with Downs, talking about things like the Special Olympics and demonstrating these kids can live happy lives.

We’re not in Glenbrook anymore. We retrofit old buildings at millions of dollars cost to make them “handicap accessible,” but if a handicapped baby is born -- especially after an abortion -- “comfort care” will discriminate against him lethally.

One last word: because birth turns people born into bearers of some rights (at least to not be deprived of life without due process of law), how do most late-term abortionists get around the potential challenge? Another dirty little secret: digoxin. Digoxin is a drug for some cardiac patients. Using it in abortions is at least off-label. Many abortionists want to ensure no rights-bearing person is “born” so they typically inject digoxin into the fetal heart causing, essentially, a heart attack. (Of course, abortionists don’t want to admit fetuses have beating hearts and call their lethal injections “fetal demise”). With the fetus dead, they either then extract it or induce labor to deliver a dead baby.

Once upon a time, “birth” was thought to be a bright line demarcating abortion from infanticide, a “clump of tissue” from a rights-bearing “person.” But back in 2011, two bioethicists wrote about “After-birth abortion,” arguing that the reasons used to justify abortion before birth could be applied equally after birth. Something like a “limited inspections-and-return” policy. And, of course, while abortionists say every abortion is a “serious” decision, they’ll never specify what reasons might possibly be “unserious.” Meanwhile, the borderline of birth is breaking down.

In the play 1776, John Adams says “I have come to the conclusion that one useless man is called a disgrace; that two are called a law firm; and that three or more become a Congress!” That just 60 United States senators could not be found to stand up against infanticide is a disgrace.

Image: Jordanuh17