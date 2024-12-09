Wailing and Gnashing at the DNC

Picture a group sitting around a large table at the DNC, wondering aloud, through a veil of tears, how they lost the election. They blame Joe. He should have gotten out sooner. They blame Kamala. She was a horrible candidate. They blame the Democrat voters who sat out this election. They’ve forgotten the 3.5 million illegal votes they stuffed into ballot boxes in 2020. They blame themselves. We should’ve had a primary after we axed Joe. What Democrats won’t admit is the real reason they lost the election: they governed poorly, and their policies were lousy.

They contend that the white patriarchy conjured a variety of phobias, ogynies, and isms to secure their fortunes and segregate themselves from those who challenge them. Franklin Roosevelt told the people in 1933 that the “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Current Democrat politicians tell any demographic they can isolate and divide that they have everything to fear but the protective embrace of the Democrat party. Are they surprised that men, especially white men, voted for Trump? Really?

Biden’s first move as president was to open the border to anyone who might wander, wade, swim, float, or fly in. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer said that illegal aliens are needed in the workforce because there aren’t enough workers to fill jobs. Later, Joe Biden said that artificial intelligence would displace American workers and cause unemployment. Democrats were talking out of both sides of their mouths. Might the truth be that they were importing future Democrat voters and low-cost labor at the expense of the working class?

Woke factions of the Democrat party posed the concept that biological sex is mutable and that a man who believes he’s a woman is a woman. They demanded that boys who identify as girls should be able to compete as girls. What could possibly go wrong?

When inflation ramped up after Biden took office, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen told the people it was transitory. Sadly, prices increased 20 percent during Biden’s term. This was a result of increased government grifts, gifts, and giveaways like rebates for electric vehicles (E.V.s) and associated charging stations, even though most people don’t want to drive E.V.s. Ford will lose more than $5 billion on E.V. sales this year. When car manufacturers raise prices on gas-powered vehicles to make up for these losses, the inflationary cycle will continue. And the beat goes on.

Democrats will blame Biden for these policies, but they are the result of a dream that became a nightmare for the elitists at the DNC. They thrust Biden on the people, made him president, then armed him with the outlandish policies discussed above. Joe Biden couldn’t stay upright on a bicycle, on a stage, or on stairs. He struggled to speak from a teleprompter and couldn’t deliver a coherent response to a reasonably posed question. Biden is the proverbial character who would rather climb a tree to tell a lie than stand his ground and speak the truth. While Biden’s mental health visibly deteriorated, Democrat politicians professed his competence, energetic bearing, incorruptible character, and brilliant intellect. In the end, the cohort of Democrats that supported Biden’s incompetence were the biggest liars in the room.

Democrats are distraught because Trump won. Republicans also won the majority in the Senate and cling to a majority in the House of Representatives (House). Trump has suffered every sling and arrow that the Washington swamp could level at him during the last nine years. He knows the tribulations that await him, and where the bodies are buried. He is a dynamic force with the intelligence, knowledge, and drive to make America great again.

It’s interesting to view the breadth of the Republican victory in relation to recent elections. Trump won the popular vote handily, but with 49.9% didn’t quite win a majority. Trump won more electoral votes than G.W. Bush, but Bush won a higher percentage of the popular vote in 2004. Obama had larger electoral and popular vote victories than any candidate.

POTUS Republican Democrat Year Popular Vote % Electoral Vote Popular Vote % Electoral Vote 2024 77,167,898 49.9% 321 74,747,324 48.3% 226 2020 74,223,975 46.8% 232 81,283,501 51.3% 306 2016 62,984,828 46.1% 304 65,853,514 48.2% 227 2012 60,933,504 47.2% 206 65,915,795 51.1% 332 2008 59,948,323 45.7% 173 69,498,516 52.9% 365 2004 62,040,610 50.7% 286 59,028,444 48.3% 251 2000 50,456,002 47.9% 271 50,999,897 48.4% 266

Voters are realigning. Trump gained in every demographic group. The people were told that Trump was a Nazi criminal mastermind. Voters didn’t buy the politics of fear and division practiced by Democrats. Harris pleaded with the people to turn the page, and they did. It’s encouraging to see young voters turn to Trump. They are the future.

Source AP 2020 2024 Demographic Trump Biden Trump Harris Trump Gain Black 8% 91% 16% 83% 8% Latino 35% 63% 43% 55% 8% White 55% 43% 56% 43% 1% Men 18–44 45% 52% 53% 45% 8% Men 45 + 55% 43% 57% 42% 2% Women 18-44 37% 61% 44% 55% 7% Women 45+ 47% 52% 48% 51% 1%

Republicans picked up Senate seats in the reliably red states of West Virginia, Montana, and Ohio. Dave McCormick’s defeat of Bob Casey in Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat Republicans flipped in a swing state. They lost close races in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona. Trump won all the swing states. In the House, Republicans are down two seats from the majority they won in 2022. It’s apparent that Republican congressional candidates didn’t have the same appeal as Trump.

Many point to the Trump victory in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas as a sign of the realignment. Although this is true, many Valley counties that Trump won weren’t carried by Ted Cruz in his Senate race or Republican House candidates in their contests. Trump made gains with minorities, blue-collar voters, and young voters. Many of these voters cast ballots for Trump but continued to vote for Democrats down ballot. A realignment may be underway, but Republicans have a lot of work to do to convert these voters and grow their base.

Senate Results House Results Year Republicans Democrats Republicans Democrats 2024 53 47 220 215 2022 49 51 222 213 2020 53 47 213 222 2018 53 47 199 235 2016 52 48 241 194 2014 54 46 247 188 2012 45 55 234 201 2010 47 53 242 193 2008 41 59 178 257 2006 49 51 202 233 2004 55 45 232 203 2002 51 49 229 206 2000 50 50 222 213 Independent congressmen added to totals of party they caucus with.

Every politician who wins an election has a mandate to govern and little else. In politics, size doesn’t matter. Effective governance establishes political legacies, not the size of victories. In 1972, Richard Nixon won 49 states, 520 electoral votes, and 60.7% of the popular vote. He resigned in disgrace two years later. Republican leadership didn’t get behind Trump early in his first term when they enjoyed majorities in the House and Senate. This time around Republicans must support the president’s agenda, govern effectively, and make America great again. Otherwise, there will be a group of sad Republicans sitting around a table four years from now, wondering aloud why they just lost an election.

