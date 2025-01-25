So now they tell us

It's better late than never. Thanks for confirming what many of us suspected. In other words, much of the media was in the tank against Trump. This is the story:

Two former Politico reporters, Marc Caputo of Axios and Tara Palmeri of Puck, claimed there were instances in which they felt their ex-employer either killed or resisted negative stories about former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on a podcast earlier this week. Their conversation on Palmeri’s podcast Somebody’s Gotta Win arrived at that point after Caputo submitted that the press has lost the public’s trust by erroneously declaring true or plausible information “misinformation,” and cited the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story as an example. “Politico did that terrible, ill-fated headline: 51 intelligence agents, or former intelligence agents, say that the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation, or bore the hallmarks of disinformation. Turns out that story was closer to disinformation because the Hunter Biden laptop appeared to be true,” he observed. “But then Facebook also pulled all stories down about the Hunter Biden laptop, and I think Twitter did at the same time, too,” jumped in Palmeri. “Correct, they punished the New York Post, that didn’t help. I mean, Politico, my former employer and I knew at the time, didn’t do itself any favors,” said Caputo. “I was covering Biden at the time, and I remember coming to my editor and saying, ‘Hey, we need to write about the Hunter Biden laptop.’ And I was told this came from on high at Politico: Don’t write about the laptop, don’t talk about the laptop, don’t tweet about the laptop. And the only thing Politico wound up writing was that piece that called it disinformation, which charitably could be called misinformation, at the least.”

Gosh -- I remember when we were called "conspiracists" for thinking that the media was out to protect Hunter Biden.

To be fair, we need to hear from Politico. They need to deny these charges and convince us that everything was on the level. Furthermore, the infamous "51" need to come before Congress and tell us how they knew that the laptop was disinformation.

Maybe it does not matter because Trump won, CNN is laying off people and MSNBC is a national joke. At the same time, it would be nice to know how the news was manipulated to benefit one side. My guess is that they were caught up in Trump Derangement Syndrome and hung their credibility at the door. Everything in the name of beating Trump, or something like that.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Politico