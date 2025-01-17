‘Quo vadis, Democrats?’

The political left spectrum can reasonably be divided into two groups: the bourgeois and the proletariat. The prols generically are a dissatisfied, insecure constituency who perceive themselves to be threatened by environmental circumstances beyond their control. They rail against such as trigger warnings, hate speech, microaggressions, patriarchy, misogyny, bullying, xenophobia, and “greed.” They engage in activism to achieve “social justice” (ie: personal security). Unable to adjust self to society, they turn to the state to adjust society to self via legislative fiat.

The bourgeois element comprises the far left elitist opportunists in the state and deep state, and variable elements in the private sector. Its role is to stoke and perpetuate the level of dissidence in the proletariat, rallying the prols’ allegiance to and dependency upon itself for attainment of safety and security and ultimate control of all society.

In past decades, the left committed itself to anti-establishment rhetoric on issues involving race, gender, and class. Although it likes to take credit for social progress in these areas, much of any progress realized is attributable largely to technical advances and improved standards of living. “Women’s Lib”, for example, has been facilitated more by technologies — the pill, household appliances, one-stop shopping — than by protests and bra burnings, freeing women to pursue careers. Its Congressional record on anti-segregation legislation is not spoken of. Income inequality persists and worsens.

But now with the supply of palpable injustices on the wane, the New Left bourgeois has had to adapt its MO to an evolving social landscape. Now that affluence is shifting to leftist urban centers, we hear little about income inequality. All the focus now is on race, gender, and environment. The “injustices” become increasingly fabricated and inane — anything to stir and retain the allegiance of the prols. America is a racist nation! The nation’s greatest problem is white supremacy! Abortion is a woman’s health issue! (Pregnancy is a disease?) My body, my choice! (Isn’t a fetus someone else’s body?) The family structure is patriarchal! (They never met my mother!) Christian tenets are oppressive! (Existentialism is better.) Closed ballot voting by documented citizens on Election Day is voter suppression! Our democracy is threatened! (By financial gurus who want to control debt.) The world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change! (Proclaimed 6 years ago.)

The ever ingenious left has now extended its assault on reality to include nature itself. “Woman” cannot be defined. “Gender is a social construct.” No, gender refers to the basic traits of the two sexes. As far as sexual preference goes, individuals are predominantly heterosexual, with asexual, bisexual, homosexual, and transsexual variants. Variants do not constitute separate genders. Humans are either male or female.

“Race is a social construct.” “There is only one race — the human race!” Linnaeus, the father of taxonomy, classified humans as genus Homo, species sapiens. He made no reference to “race,” but did describe four variants based on geographic factors. Subsequent taxonomers interpret his variants to be sub-species. It appears that if we “follow the science,” which the left demands, there is no human race, but a genus with species and sub-species.

Trump’s election victory has put the skids on the radical left’s inanity. Did it render it a fatal blow? Don’t count on it. Seventy five million supported the D-E-I candidate. The Republicans have but a narrow House majority. The bourgeois left has four years to regroup. While engaged in their Machiavellian strategizing, all they need to do is attack everything Trump says or does to remain active. The bourgeois think tank will not be staffed with D-E-I appointees, but with seasoned political hacks. D-E-I is for the prols, for mediocrity and for compliance, not for power and control.

As long as the spectrum of human behavior encompasses assignment of blame to others for the resolution of personal grievances, insecurities, and fears by a prol constituency, the opportunistic bourgeois left will remain alive and well. As The Terminator said, “I’ll be back!” We can only wait to see what form it assumes.

Image: Public domain.