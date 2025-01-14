(Trigger Warning: The following essay addresses topics in a blunt and candid way that may make snowflakes cry.)

This morning, this writer woke up even earlier than usual (4:19 AM) and started reading about all the issues in the world. Deep depression ensued.

Southern California wildfires: Just extinguishing them all will be a monumental task, with empty reservoirs, and the clean-up and rebuilding will be truly messy. With a labyrinth of canceled insurance policies, bureaucratic slow-walking of permits, and the loss of tax valuations when it takes two years to rebuild makes it either impossible, or cost-ineffective.

Jillian Michaels, in a Daily Mail podcast, said that it took a year to just get a permit to clean up the mess left by a fire.

Ukraine, Gaza, Syria, Afghanistan, fentanyl … the list just keeps going.

Suddenly, an intrusive thought: Why can’t we all just live together in peace, safety, prosperity, harmony and love, and make great music? You know, like those left-wing hippies always said they want us all to do?

Because we keep trusting people, and installing them in positions of influence and leadership high and low, who cannot be trusted. They say all the right things to gain our trust. They usually have great-looking hair. But they have their own agendas — and peace, safety, prosperity, harmony and love (at least for you) aren’t on their list.

Government and all that it touches simply must return to its basic functions, as outlined in the Constitution, and get rid of the stuff that makes left-wing hippies who went to Harvard Law feel good. That feel-good stuff is both obscuring and obstructing the stated purpose of government.

No water, but look how pretty it is. 😳

Democrat policies have consequences. pic.twitter.com/9hBmkbZ1Ss — Miller 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@MillZ3951) January 10, 2025



Would you believe the paint job on those fire hydrants cost over $300,000? Gosh, it’d be great if water would come out of them.

Billion-dollar decisions have been made, and are being made, purely for the purpose of making left-wing hippies who went to acting school feel good—until the wildfire reaches their property lines. That DEI money, and that “help the homeless” and “help the poor asylum seekers” money, had to come from somewhere.

This writer prefers fire hydrants that actually work — not to mention firefighters, cops, schools, street lights, and everything else that the government is supposed to either provide, or make sure that private industry can provide, at costs we can afford.

Some streets with no potholes, and airports with no delays, would be a nice touch.

When your house catches fire, who do you want running in your front door? A 105-pound pronoun warrior with blue hair? Or 200 pounds of toxic masculinity who can throw you and your child over his shoulders like sacks of potatoes, and run back out?

Government needs to get all the nuts and bolts right. Once that’s been accomplished, we can talk about the paint job.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image generated by AI.