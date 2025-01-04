New Orleans and government patterns

Patterns matter in the investigation of any crime, but particularly in identifying, deterring and capturing terrorist operations. They also matter in understanding the motivations and actions of governments.

Throughout the Harris/Biden Administration, several patterns have emerged when what could be terrorist attacks have occurred: (1) the perpetrator acted alone. (2) The perpetrator absolutely, positively wasn’t trans (unless there was no way to hide that fact, but even so, that couldn’t have been a motive). (3) It absolutely, positively wasn’t terror-related. (4) We’ll never know a motive. (5) Whenever possible, their race, sexual preference, nationality, Islamic names and other affiliations are covered up or only partially and grudgingly admitted.

Another essential part of the pattern is FBI involvement and control of what were supposedly nothing more than crimes committed in local jurisdictions with which the FBI normally wouldn’t bother. Why would the FBI, an agency that historically considers itself superior to mere local cops whose petty concerns are beneath their intelligence and dignity, be involved in such matters?

Keep in mind almost gone FBI Director Christopher Wray has repeatedly warned the terrorist threat level is outrageously high, though he has been very careful to avoid directly connecting these concerns to our wide-open borders and the numbers of foreign terrorists—numbers the Administration has downplayed—already in the country and still arriving.

We certainly don’t know all the government’s secrets, but their desperation to protect violent trans, to deny terrorism and particularly foreign terrorism is happening within our borders, and to deny there are any terrorist cells, domestic or foreign operating in America is obvious.

Why would they go to such lengths to deny reality? Admitting everything they’ve said, done and plan to do about trans, all they’ve done to protect other favored victim groups, illegal immigration and everything related to Islamist terrorism would be profoundly embarrassing and could even provoke investigations for collaboration and outright treason.

Graphic: X Screenshot

The pattern continues in the New Orleans terror attack, which killed at least 15 and wounded at least 30 others. Despite the terrorist with an Islamic name flying an ISIS flag on the rented truck he used, despite his firing on the crowd and wounding two police officers before they killed him, despite his having a remote detonation device, and video evidence of three men and a woman planting IEDs, which were later found in the French Quarter. The local Special Agent in Charge (SAIC) of the local field office immediately proclaimed the attack was not terror related, a claim the FBI had to revise an hour later when the facts were too overwhelming to be covered up.

What’s particularly interesting is the IEDs were reportedly planted near police vehicles. A common terror tactic is to detonate explosives or otherwise attack first responders on their way to an initial attack. Keep in mind I’m working from media sources, which are often wrong, though the information herein has come from multiple media and other sources.

President Biden, in a brief and slurred statement made sure to emphasis the killer was an American. Why, other than exposing the Administration’s lunatic border policies, that would make terrorism better than if it were committed by an illegal immigrant remains obscure.

Graphic: CBS screenshot

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy made sure to tell the American people much was being withheld from them and when it would no longer compromise the investigation, he would make sure Americans were told the truth, a word he repeatedly emphasized. He knew the truth and would be sure Americans eventually know it or all Hell will break loose.

The FBI too is involved in the bomb attack at a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, though they apparently didn’t immediately rule out terrorism. Either someone higher up kept them from that standard operating procedure or perhaps the local SAIC was smart enough to remain silent.

Graphic: X Screenshot

In that attack, the killer, driving a Tesla Cybertruck rented in Colorado, was recorded on video driving by the hotel an hour earlier. They pulled up to the valet area and 15 seconds later, the covered bed of the truck erupted. It had apparently been filled with gasoline, various other sorts of fuel, and very large fireworks. The driver died in the explosion, which wasn’t powerful enough to break the nearby glass lobby doors.

The Las Vegas attack was apparently a sucide bombing as its now being reported the attacker shot himself in the head before the explosives detonated.

I earlier noted, Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack foretold widespread terrorist attacks throughout America. Perhaps we’ve already had them. Perhaps government has covered some and obfuscated others. Perhaps these two so close to the inauguration are the beginning of attacks that can’t be covered up.

What is clear is the Harris/Biden Administration and the FBI cannot be trusted. Not to tell the truth and not to protect Americans from terror threats.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.