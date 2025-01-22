Mark Milley: pardons and mutiny

While it’s true pardoned members of Joe Biden’s crime family can be interviewed by the FBI, and lying to an agent is a crime, they don’t have to speak with federal agents. It’s equally true they can be subpoenaed by Congress and may be prosecuted for perjury, but I’m quite sure that like James Comey, Christopher Wray and a variety of other swamp dwellers, they’ll suddenly develop very bad memories. It’s equally likely Former General Mark Milley, also pardoned by Biden’s handlers, will suffer memory loss.

There is, however, one consequence, small for most Americans, but large indeed for a perfumed prince of the Pentagon:



Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. (Ret.) Mark Milley’s portrait, which was just unveiled 10 days ago at the Pentagon, has been taken down, according to a photo posted by CNN. It is unclear who took it down. However, Katie Miller, former Trump administration official and wife of Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, posted on X on Monday morning on January 20, the first day of Trump’s presidency: “This is coming down.”

Pentagon princes wear enough ribbons, medals and badges to sink a WWII battleship. By way of comparison, note this photo of five-star general Dwight D. Eisenhower during WWII:

Graphic: General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, at his headquarters in the European theater of operations. Wikimedia commons.org. Public Domain.

Service members may legitimately wear the decorations they’ve earned, but as anyone who has served knows, some are far more interested in that sort of thing than others, which says a great deal about them.

But why, of all the officers in our military, even retired officers, should Biden’s handlers grant a blanket, preemptive pardon to Mark Milley? He arguably committed mutiny, but that was under Donald Trump who is not a Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c). It was another last-minute spit in the eye of Normal Americans and the kind of soldiers far more dedicated to the mission than self-promotion. It was also a last-gasp boost to DEI.

Milley, according to accounts that appeared in books while he was still serving, subverted Trump as he contested the 2020 outcome of the election by telling service chiefs and other senior military leaders to check with him before taking certain orders from Trump — putting himself in the chain of command when his position as an adviser to the president as chairman of the Joint Chiefs was not part of the chain of command.

The Joint Chiefs are military advisors to the POTUS. They have no place in the command structure of their respective services or of the overall armed services. Assuming such command is a violation of the UCMJ, as is usurping any president’s authority. In fact, that’s a gross constitutional violation. The Constitution establishes absolute civilian control of the military and the POTUS is the Commander-in-Chief.

In addition, according to those accounts, he also told Chinese leaders during the transition from Trump to Biden that he would give them a heads up if Trump decided to attack. His then-spokesman never denied Milley said those things, saying only that he has not read what was in the books’ accounts.

Here’s the relevant portion of article 94 of the UCMJ:

(1) [Any person subject to this chapter who] with intent to usurp or override lawful military authority, refuses, in concert with any other person, to obey orders or otherwise do his duty or creates any violence or disturbance is guilty of mutiny…

The punishment for violation of Article 94 is death. In overriding the lawful authority of officers in the chain of command of the armed services, and certainly in overriding the authority of the President to the benefit of an enemy state, Milley arguably committed multiple counts of mutiny.

Milley also notoriously defended the teaching at West Point of Marxist-based Critical Race Theory, saying it was important to study. “I want to understand white rage and I’m white,” he said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing, using CRT terminology.

Harris/Biden Administration attempts to paint military members and veterans as violent, racist extremists have come to nothing. Fortunately, on his first day in office, President Trump began the process of eradicating DIE, CRT and other vestiges of wokeness from the federal government and military.

Thanks to Biden’s handlers, Mark Milley will never face the punishment he apparently deserves, but a competent investigation will surely include officers that served with Milley willing to tell the truth and honor their oaths of office. The truth about Milley will come out, and this time around, Donald Trump won’t hesitate to see that disloyal officers get the punishment—after full application of due process--and public scorn they’ve earned.

That too is part of restoring our military to its constitutional role.

