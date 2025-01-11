I got a feelin' called the DEI blues

It's been a tough week for DEI. Maybe many on the Left are singing that song by Hank Williams about having a feeling called the blues since the fire hydrants didn't pump water.

It's hard to believe that a city (or state) can spend so much money on DEI and end up with so many incompetent people running things. Maybe they need to check out the courses and ask if anyone is teaching anything about resolving anything. I guess it was all about feelings and social justice.

Like other blue spaces, Los Angeles is paying the price for focusing on DEI rather than results. Let's check the story from Joel Kotkin:

This disaster reflects the failure of the one-party progressivism currently dominating governmental structures. In this worldview, basic infrastructure is less important than addressing climate change and “social justice”; measures such as building dams or hardening the electric grid are demoted to a secondary role, with catastrophic effects. While the fire may not reverse this mentality, it has demolished the reputations of two major adherents: LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Even as federal authorities warned of fires, Bass elected to take a junket to Ghana at the behest of President Biden. She came back to a city ablaze, with thousands of Angelinos having lost their homes and businesses.

Yes, a bad day for Karen and Gavin too. Of course, Karen can always move to Cuba and tell us about their wonderful power grid and health care system. Or Gavin can always pursue a career doing Brylcreem commercials. Wouldn't you love to see Gavin saying "A Little Dab'll Do Ya!"

The LA fire episode will convince many to vote differently while others will restart their lives elsewhere. It will be the nightmare of nightmares to rebuild these homes in light of all the regulations in what they used to call the Golden State. Add to this that the insurance companies pulled out and most people can't just write a check to bring back their dream homes. It may be cheaper to cut your losses and head to another state where starting over might be a better option.

What about voters? Will they change? I'm not sure because so many have benefitted, and will continue to benefit, from government or the public sector unions. Of course, it may change when the Democrat legislature realizes that there is no money no matter how much they hate Trump.

Maybe the silver lining is that voters will finally figure out that having a city run by lesbians may not be as important as having fire hydrants that pump water. In the end, city councils and local government are about taking care of people, not just fulfilling gender equity fantasies that cost money and graduate such incompetent people.

Our prayers and best wishes are with those impacted. We'd love to have you in Texas but please don't forget why you left California.

