Day One Shock and Awe? Slow down!

MAGA won, so everyone is looking forward to Day One. But let’s not overdo it. Let’s be in the moment and relish the executive order proclamations. Days two, three, and four, and onward, also hold great promise.

The Trump transition team is finely tuned this time. Among other things, they have a plethora of executive orders lined up. Up to one hundred, or more, just on Day One, in what is being described as “shock and awe.”

Maybe, for the greatest shock effect, we should distribute them throughout the first few days, lest some don’t get the attention they deserve.

Absolutely, on Day One, President Trump will sign executive orders dealing with immigration enforcement, especially bolstering our border security and instituting deportations of criminal illegal aliens (aren’t they all criminal, by definition?).

Energy development is also a Day One priority. There are others, but not all one hundred...or so.

For the greatest shock value, those ascendant issues deserve special focus. The signing ceremonies should not be rushed in order to squeeze in many others on the same day. Don’t diminish the awe.

So as not to disappoint anticipatory markets, crypto and bitcoin-related executive orders could be top of agenda on Day Two, perhaps before the NYSE opening bell is rung following the Inauguration Day holiday. Shine the light and cameras on a proper and deliberate signing ceremony. Then enjoy in good time.

How President Trump and his brainy assistants prioritize the rest is to be determined. Schedule F workforce rules, gender policies, DIE, etc. are also of vital MAGA interest. They deserve their own dedicated executive order signing ceremonies, perhaps on Day Three.

Sure, wind farms have to go, but the importance fades in comparison to true Day One issues. The whales can wait an extra day or two for banning offshore wind projects, when they’ll then receive undivided attention.

When President Trump signed an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, it took several minutes. When President Trump signed an executive order on “opportunity zones,” it took many minutes.

The executive orders planned for Day One of his new administration deserve equal (or more) attention than an Indian Task Force, for example. But signing 100 (or more) on Day One may attenuate the impact. Plus, even President Trump has only 24 hours in a single day.

The phrase “shock and awe” catchingly captures MAGA enthusiasm on what’s about to happen under President Trump. For sure, the first 100 days of his administration will be crucial, but Day One, by definition, is 1/100 of that.

To achieve the greatest impact, there should be time for each executive order signing ceremony to reverberate — to hit home and sink in. That’d be shocking to the leftists but awesome to commonsense conservatives.

A catchy Simon and Garfunkel tune is “Feelin’ Groovy.” The opening lyric is “Slow down, you move too fast, you got to make the morning last.” Let’s relish this Morning Again in America. After all, MAGA advocates are “Feelin’ Groovy.”

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr (cropped).