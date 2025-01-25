Donald Trump’s election victory can genuinely be called a miracle, given the powerful political, financial, judicial, informational, public, and criminal forces that tried not only to prevent it, but also to imprison him for decades or even kill him. Let’s add to this that at the age of 78, campaigning while facing large enemy armies is difficult.

Nevertheless, Trump won, and judging by his inauguration speech, he is in good shape. During the swearing-in at the Capitol Rotunda, he said that a wave of changes awaits the country, that he is optimistic, and that the United States is beginning a new era of national success, adding that “the decline of the country is over, and America’s Golden Age is beginning right now. From this day on, our country will prosper and be respected worldwide again, and we will no longer allow ourselves to be used to our advantage.”

Outgoing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other Democrat party leaders sitting in the hall had stone faces when they had to listen to Trump’s promises that U.S. sovereignty and security would be restored, and “the vicious, cruel, and unfair actions of the Ministry of Justice and other government Cabinets will end.”

Trump said he had to reverse many misdeeds from the previous administration. “My recent election is a mandate to completely reverse the terrible betrayal and all these numerous betrayals that have taken place and to give people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

It is impossible to mention the content of his 200-plus executive orders, so I will do just one. The cleansing of the Washington’s Augean stables began when Trump blocked clearances for the 51 intelligence officials who had signed a letter before the 2020 election suggesting that information about Biden family corruption found on Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian disinformation ploy.

Antony Blinken orchestrated this letter through former Deputy CIA director Michael J. Morell. Among the signers were former CIA directors John Brennan, Michael Hayden, and Leon Panetta and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

I mention this executive order since the letter helped bring Joe Biden to the White House, and one must agree with Trump that the Ukrainian tragedy would never have happened under Trump.

The Obama-Biden administration is responsible for the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Scott Horton’s book Provoked presents more substantial proof of who is responsible for this dangerous crisis between two major nuclear powers. The author describes how Washington started the New Cold War with Russia and brought the catastrophe to Ukraine. All this, plus the recent New York Times disclosure of how Blinken sabotaged the ready-to-sign Istanbul peace deal in March 2022, which could have ended the war and saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

During his speech, Trump never mentioned Russia or Ukraine, but he had previously accused the Biden administration of fomenting the threat of a nuclear World War III by expanding NATO to Russia’s borders. However, judging by some statements from his new team members, the road to peace is murky.

National security adviser Mike Waltz and special representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg repeated the demands to lower the Ukrainian military conscription age. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent threatened new sanctions if Russia disagreed with the United States’ plan.

The countdown has begun, and everyone is waiting for Trump’s call to Putin to decide on the date of their fateful summit.

Trump repeatedly said that “getting along with Russia would be a good thing, not a bad thing,” but those who opposed Trump’s vision orchestrated the “Russiagate” hoax that ruined his first term and helped thwart his re-election in 2020. Nevertheless, on April 25, 2020, Trump and Putin issued a joint statement with the following message: “The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuing a greater cause. As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten.”

Returning to the ideas of the “Elbe Spirit” will benefit both nations and humankind.

Image: www.kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.