The non-existent 'trans-genocide'

Until recently, few Americans “identified” as trans. This could be at least in part because few Americans wanted to be so known, so they remained in the closet. “Cross dressers” were known and drag queens were, if not common, not so unusual as to be shocking, but they didn’t demand recognition, to say nothing of praise.

In recent years, that’s changed, and as more and more “trans” Americans have suddenly appeared, the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party has adopted them as their own, obviously thinking this a political hill on which they are willing to die. And die they did on November 5th and the month or so thereafter of “how many votes do we have to find?” wrangling. To be sure, that wasn’t the only unpopular, even lunatic, idea that cost them the executive and legislative branches, but it was certainly one.

Trans ideation, particularly among the young, is likely a matter not only of peer pressure but pressure in the form of support and praise by D/s/cs, including the medical establishment, looking for political advantage, money and power over the lives of others. Rather than providing effective mental health treatment for gender dysphoria, which is an actual scientifically recognized malady, they’ve invented “gender affirming care,” consisting of chemical sterilization and surgical mutilation encouraged by endless trans cheerleading.

Graphic: X Screenshot

As sane Americans might imagine, this has led to greatly increased rates of mental illness among the young, and has created yet another D/s/c invented favored victim group. As with all such groups virtue signaling is off the charts. Trans are living their true lives, being their authentic selves. They have an intelligence and morality above and beyond what boring, stodgy straights can possibly imagine. They are beautiful and brave. Their whims must be accommodated and everything about them must be praised. They must be allowed full access to women’s bathrooms, showers and locker rooms, and must be not only allowed to play on women’s sports teams, they must be praised for beating—sometimes actually—women in every realm of sport.

Unlike Normal Americans, for trans life really is all about them. They must not adapt to society and live within its rules, society must adapt to and accommodate them. And therein lies a particular danger.

Most Americans aren’t impressed and aren’t interested in changing their lives and mores to accommodate people they recognize as mentally ill. So they oppose trans demands, support female athletes, and decline to praise trans in any way. Most Americans think little of them apart from momentary consideration of new trans outrages but trans just know Americans, and particularly Christians, hate them and wish them ill. D/s/c enablers encourage that kind of delusional, paranoid thinking, which leads trans to believe anyone not actively praising them wants to kill them, which creates a “trans genocide.”

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

But is there any such thing? Are trans being assaulted, even killed in mass lots?

In 2024 there were no reported murders of a trans-identifying person due to anti-trans bias in the United States. This might be a surprise, based on the routine headlines declaring that violence against transgender Americans is only getting worse. The Human Rights Campaign, one of the more prominent LGBT advocacy organizations, provides a list each year of reported murders of trans-identifying people.

But how can this be? There’s a genocide I tell you, a genocide! Even Joe Biden thinks so:

On Nov. 20, 2024, President Joe Biden put out a statement saying, “Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence. There should be no place for hate in America — and yet too many transgender Americans, including young people, are cruelly targeted and face harassment simply for being themselves.”

Surely everything Joe Biden says is gospel truth, isn’t it?

Yet, when evaluating the data, despite the broader reported statistics listed by the HRC, the claims about anti-trans violence are not true. Looking at each of 29 such reported cases in 2024, the three most common categories are domestic violence (6), altercations (6), and accidents (4). Of all cases, four did not have sufficient information reported by authorities to make a determination on what kind of violence occurred. The deaths also included a suicide, the highly publicized death of Dagny (Nex) Benedict, a victim of a mass shooting, and a random act of violence.

By all means, take the link to the Federalist article, where you’ll learn it really isn’t all about trans and Americans really don’t spend enough time obsessing about them to render even the occasional assault, and certainly not a genocide.

With an incoming administration unlikely to lend its support to mental illness in any form, expect the trans genocide, and widespread support for all things trans, to melt away.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.