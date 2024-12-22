Poland and the ICC to ban Netanyahu from 80th anniversary commemoration of Auschwitz liberation

Poland says it will arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in compliance with a warrant from the International Criminal Court, if he dares to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

"We are obliged to respect the provisions of the International Criminal Court," Władysław Bartoszewski, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, recently told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Why?!

This is akin to President Biden or President Trump being threatened with arrest if they showed up in Normandy for a June 6 D-Day anniversary. It is disgusting.

I don't know about you, but I am tiring of purportedly international bodies claiming legitimacy and sovereignty over others when they have and deserve none.

The international criminal court, or ICC, for example, has absolutely no right to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu or any Israeli or American.

The ICC was established via the Rome Statute, the 1998 treaty that Israel and the United States are not signatories to, and therefore not bound by, as both astutely refused to sign, i.e., give up their sovereignty to an international non-entity comprised of a bunch of ‘elite’ blowhards who themselves are criminal wannabes insofar as they wish to arrest others without any conceivable right to do so.

This kind of overarching, overreaching, unilateral militancy reveals the ICC and those who comprise it to be nothing but a bunch of smug ideological thugs.

As such, the United States, Israel, and any self-respecting Democratic Republic should tell the ICC to pound sand, and otherwise ignore it until it goes away … or the sun expires. The same approach the U.S. should take with the United Nations. And the WEF. And the WHO.

Poland should reconsider. And the Biden administration should put pressure on it to do so. But it is too worried about ‘Islamophobia’ and mythical ‘far-right’ extremists to concern itself with little things like the Holocaust and the nation of Israel.

Of course, that’s just my opinion.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License



