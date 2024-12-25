My favorite songs for Christmas

Since I can remember, Christmas has been my favorite time of the year. There is something inexplicably blissful in the air during this time.

Apart from the delectable food, the opulent decorations, and the millionth rewatch of It’s a Wonderful Life (1948) and The Shop Around the Corner (1940), the reason for the Christmas spirit is the wonderful songs that play everywhere during the time.

So here are some of my favorite Christmas songs, in no particular order of importance.

Wham!, “Last Christmas” (1984)

Wham! consisted of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley and was a massive sensation during the ’80s.

“Last Christmas,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary, is among Wham!’s finest efforts. Michael wrote, sang, composed the song and even starred in the video, which is close to a billion views on YouTube. The song is a lament of betrayed love but sounds upbeat due to its lively arrangement. The track still top charts globally during Christmastime.

The ubiquity of the song during the festive season inspired the game “Whamageddon,” which involves people attempting to avoid the famous song as long as possible each year.

Sadly, the legendary George Michael passed away on Christmas Day in 2016.

Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” (1961)

A combination of Cole’s soothing vocals and the lush string and piano arrangement makes this a classic. The lyrics are by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé.

The song created a record for Cole: for the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart January 7, 2023, the song entered the top 10 for the first time, giving Cole a record span between appearances of 59 years, six months, and a week. Cole’s previous entry in the charts was “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” on June 29, 1963.

Elvis Presley, “Blue Christmas” (1957)

“Blue Christmas” was written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson and was first recorded by Doye O’Dell in 1948. The song became iconic when Elvis Presley covered it. The song has an unusually restrained Elvis, proving he was a masterful vocalist and not just a larger-than-life performer. The song is joyous but also has an undercurrent of melancholy.

Band Aid, “Do They Know It’s Christmas” (1984)

Band-Aid came together to record a song that was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for the 1983–1985 famine in Ethiopia. Legendary artists such as Sting, George Michael, Bono, etc. came together to sing this track. The lyrics are unsubtle, but the song, due to its arrangement, still conveys the Christmas spirit.

The track was rereleased in 1989 and 2004 to fundraise for famine relief, while the 2014 version raised funds for the Ebola crisis in Africa. A new mix with elements of the previous versions was released in 2024 for the 40th anniversary. The frequent re-releases must be forgiven because the intentions are noble.

George Michael, “December Song (I Dreamed of Christmas)” (2008)

George Michael and David Austin wrote this underrated Christmas ballad that reminisces about their childhood Christmases, both joyous and melancholy. Michael also composed, arranged, and produced the song.

Michael performed the song live during the finale of the 2009 series of the U.K.’s The X Factor to a standing ovation. The following day, CDs of the song were sold out, forcing the record company to instantly make new copies.

The track had a poignant animated music video depicting the adventures of a young George and his pet hamster.

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

I first discovered this song when it appeared during the end credits of one of the best Christmas movies ever made, Die Hard. Hence, I think of it as a celebration following exemplary bravery.

The song was written by Sammy Cahn and composed by Jule Styne and was covered by many artists, most notably Frank Sinatra in 1950 and Dean Martin in 1959. Despite no explicit mention of any specific festive season, the song has come to be regarded as a Christmas song due to its winter theme. The melody is joyous, and Cahn’s lyrics also evoke the elation of the festive season.

Louis Armstrong, “’Zat You, Santa Claus?” (1953)

This lively and mischievous track remains disgracefully underrated. Armstrong and The Commanders wrote the cheeky and cheery lyrics of the song, which Armstrong performed with unabashed gusto. This is the legendary singer having fun, and the joy is contagious. The song will certainly elevate the mood and get you ready for the festive season.

Dean Martin, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (1959)

This duet is naughty, sweet, flirty, and lively. It was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 for the film Neptune’s Daughter in 1949 and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The song has a man pleading with his lady love to remain indoors for a romantic evening, even though she feels she should return home to her concerned family. The song illustrates Martin’s mastery as a performer. It’s not merely singing but, a performance in the form of a song. The song has no explicit mention of Christmas, but the mention of “it’s cold outside” paints a picture of a snowy December.

The song has become controversial in recent times with, some reviewers interpreting it as an ode to rape. Consequently, some radio stations across the U.S. refused to play the song.

But the controversy had a reverse effect, which placed the Martin back in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Digital Song.

The lyrics were rewritten by singer John Legend for his 2018 cover with Kelly Clarkson, which I thought was inferior to Martin’s rendition.

“ Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas ”

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine wrote this song for Judy Garland’s 1944 classic, Meet Me in St. Louis. The song was covered by many artists including Frank Sinatra, Tori Amos, Garth Brooks, and Bob Dylan.

But my favorite rendition was by the legendary crooner Tony Bennett. Bennett’s talents are on dazzling display in this song, best summarized by Frank Sinatra. Sinatra opined that Bennett was among the rare singers who could convey exactly what the composer and lyricist had intended through expressive voice.

Bing Crosby, “White Christmas” (1947)

This is one of the finest pop compositions of the 20th century. “White Christmas” was first recorded by Crosby for the 1942 musical Holiday Inn, but this 1947 version is better known. The lyrics are by a Jewish-Russian immigrant, Irving Berlin. It was widely listened to by overseas U.S. troops during World War II. The song sold 50 million copies globally, making it the biggest physical single of all time.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” (2024)

This 1994 hit was written by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff. I wasn’t a particular fan of this song until this upcoming artist, who is frequently in the news, released an impressive cover just yesterday.

Be sure to view the video here and be pleasantly surprised and amused.

For film aficionados, here is my list of essential Christmas viewings.

Wish you and your loved ones a happy Christmas.

Image via PickPik.