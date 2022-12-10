10 Christmas movie classics for the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

There is the company of loved ones whose warmth compensates for the chill outside.

There are lively conversations to be had, hopefully not about politics. There is a snowman to be built. There is a Christmas tree and a home to be decorated. There are presents to be unwrapped. Most importantly, there is a scrumptious meal to be consumed.

After devouring the delectable meal, here are ten Christmas Classics visited, or revisited perhaps, while lazing before the television.

Perhaps you are among the fortunate ones who live near cinemas where the classics are being screened.

Here are ten of my favorite Christmas movies in no particular order of importance.

There are no spoilers, not even a mention of the plot.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Directed by: Frank Capra

Stars: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore



This is not only one of the best Christmas films ever made, but one of the best films made, period.

It celebrates life with the message that every act of kindness, irrespective of how ordinary the act may seem, has the potential to bring profound change.

The film is warm, funny, and thought-provoking with a particularly poignant and uplifting ending.

If you have only time for one film, make it this one.

Be sure to watch this one in its original black-and-white glory and not the garishly colorized version.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

Director: George Seaton

Starring: Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara, Natalie Wood

Gwenn is quite easily the definitive celluloid Santa Claus in this delightful and timeless classic.

It is funny, heartfelt, and very enjoyable as it celebrates the spirit of Christmas. It also explores the matter of faith vs. skepticism and the perils of heartless commercialism.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Director: Brian Henson

Starring: Sir Michael Caine



This is an underrated musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Christmas Carol with Sir Michael Caine and a host of Muppets.

This is a tale that celebrates the Christmas spirit of generosity and kindness to all. The overall message is that of introspection, repentance, and finally redemption.

Caine delivers magnificently as Scrooge, the meanspirited, miserable, and sullen old miser who despises Christmas

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Starring: James Stewart, Margaret Sullivan

A delightful romantic comedy set in a gift shop. The shop is like a microcosm for life, there is hope and despair, there joy and woe. It is also a place where love unexpectedly blossoms.

This is a smart, funny, and touching picture whose worth as one critic Ada Hanifin noted ‘is not a superficial sparkle but a glow of warmth lighted by sincere characterization and an evanescent beauty that is caught in an awakening love’.

It is set in Budapest, but the mostly American cast never makes it seem like there is anything remotely Hungarian about it. But it hardly matters.

It inspired Nora Ephron's You’ve Got Mail.

The Bishop's Wife (1947)

Director: Henry Koster

Starring: Cary Grant, David Niven, and Loretta Young.

This is a film that explores human frailty, disenchantment owing to unfulfilled ambition, and morality. It depicts the challenges of following a moral life, i.e., doing the right thing doesn't always enable gains.

The film is thoroughly entertaining but also it gives its audience ideas to ponder over.

Grant and Niven are magnificent in their parts.

Remember the Night (1940)

Director: Mitchell Leisen

Starring: Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray.

This truly is an often-overlooked gem.

The film is a courtroom drama, a road movie, a romantic comedy, and a Christmas movie all in one. This is also a story of redemption through love.

The lead pair is known better for the classic noir thriller Double Indemnity (1944), but they shine in this sweet, funny, and heartwarming tale.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Director: Peter Godfrey

Starring: Barbara Stanwyck Dennis Morgan and Sydney Greenstreet

This is a cheery romantic comedy farce. There may not be much of a message but it will keep you engaged all through its duration with its funny dialogue, hilarious situations, and strong performances by the three leads.

The Thin Man (1934)

Director: W. S. Van Dyke

Starring: William Powell and Myrna Loy

The film introduced Dashiell Hammett's characters Nick and Nora Charles to the big screen. MGM was pleasantly surprised when the film became a huge hit and even garnered four Oscar nominations.

This is a light-hearted murder mystery set against the backdrop of Christmas. It is replete with wit, humor, and sparkling chemistry between the two leads.

Die Hard (1988)

Director: John McTiernan

Starring: Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman

A heated debate occurs every year around Christmas time on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. It is set against the backdrop of Christmas, like the other entries in the list, hence is a Christmas movie.

The film made Bruce Willis an international superstar and spawned several imitations.

The isn’t just a great action film but a great film, period.

It celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. It has many magnificently crafted action sequences and now legendary one liner. It is funny, even poignant, and above all has thrilling ending. As the end credits roll we hear Let is Snow by Vaughn Monroe followed by Beethoven’s Ninth.

One of the rare films where the audience spontaneously applauded after the film was done and kept doing so as the end credits rolled.

What more could you ask for?

This is the only entry in the list that is meant for eyes older than 18 years.

Sherlock Holmes and The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle (1984)

Director David Carson

Starring Jeremy Brett and David Burke

This isn’t a film but an episode of the famous British TV series that faithfully adapted many of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous stories about the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr. John Watson.

This episode has it all.

An evocative atmosphere, a haunting and almost melancholic background score, and a story that celebrates the spirit of Christmas of generosity and kindness.

Watching this episode is part of my Christmas ritual.

The whole episode can be found here

The entire series is essential viewing for admirers of Sherlock Holmes and beyond.

Jeremy Brett is the definitive on-screen Holmes, delivering a performance that matches the best film acting. He captured the manic energy as well as the hound-like determination of Holmes, along with the mood swings and melancholic moods. It was a role that Brett was born to play. He even looked remarkably like the Sidney Paget illustrations that accompanied Doyle’s stories in the Strand Magazine.

Brett was the first actor to portray the humanity of Holmes. Previous actors portrayed Holmes as a robot who could analyze and deduce.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

Image: Screen shot from Paramount Movies video, via YouTube