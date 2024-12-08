How to destroy your country in 10 easy steps

If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time or die by suicide. --Abraham Lincoln



There have been countless people (myself included) who at one time or another have said, "The way those rotten (insert name of political party or group) are (insert action), they're destroying the country!"



Hyperbolic invective aside, enough of those specific accusations have been made that they form a blueprint of sorts and wouldn't you know, they're all in play!



Here they are, in no particular order:



1) Divide citizens into groups and turn them against one another. – After white Cambridge police officers arrested black Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. when they observed him trying to break into a home, President Obama said the officers "acted stupidly." Obama's comments were the first of many that degraded race relations in America. Since then, the imposition of CRT & DEI, accusations of systemic racism, white privilege and the 'soft bigotry of low expectations' have separated Americans into "oppressors" and "oppressed."



2) Debase the currency -- December 2022 saw inflation spike to 7%, a rate not seen in 40 years. Now we commonly see commercials for loans for people trying to buy groceries. Inflation, debt and the deficit pose significant threats to the U.S. economy.



3) Implement the Cloward-Piven Strategy -- At its core, this aims to overload the welfare system, precipitate a crisis, and institute a system of a guaranteed annual income in order to end poverty. See also item 2 and item 10.



4) Destroy masculinity, demoralize our military – Schoolboys are increasingly being treated like misbehaving females. Our soldiers are forced to attend lectures on systemic racism and transgender narratives resulting in a decline in unit morale.



5) Dumb down the population -- In his book, “Dumbing Us Down,” John Taylor Gatto declares: “Pick up a fifth-grade math or rhetoric textbook from 1850 and you’ll see that the texts were pitched then on what would today be considered college level." Thomas Sowell and Gatto suggest that the way to solve this problem is to get children out of the institutional mode of schooling. How to accomplish that is the question.



6) Impose censorship -- Elon Musk notwithstanding, censorship is still occurring. Individuals expressing unpopular opinions find themselves debanked, doxxed or lose their jobs. Some schools are removing books such as Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from their shelves, bringing us to Orwell's quote in 1984, "History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."



7) Outsource research and manufacturing -- "A nation which depends upon others for its new basic scientific knowledge will be slow in its industrial progress and weak in its competitive position in world trade.” --Vannevar Bush, the MIT professor who played a key role in the computer revolution. Federal R&D in universities and corporate labs has shrunk to pre-Sputnik levels. Our emphasis is shifting to products rather than the "seed corn" of basic investigative research.



8) Teach children to hate their country -- “A government is like everything else: to preserve it, we must love it.” --Thomas Jefferson. Chasing higher rates of graduation, college enrollments and standardized test scores eventually resulted in Common Core, endorsed by Obama (who else?) which has produced angry pushback from parents. History texts authored by Howard Zinn teach that America's founding is irredeemably racist, rooted in slavery and white supremacy. Far too many Americans educated since the 1980's are cynical and suspicious of our nation's history, rather than proud of our founding ideals and accomplishments.



9) Make the streets unsafe -- America's larger cities tend to be run by Democrats and almost all of them have seen record spikes in crime. Law enforcement is no longer proactive due to the Ferguson Effect. Criminals who are arrested are often released back onto the streets where they’re free to offend again.



10) Flood the country with third world illegal immigrants and hostile aliens -- Between 2021 and 2024, Border Patrol agents apprehended 367 people who were on the terror watch list. That represents a 2,251% increase from 2017-2020. So far in 2024, over 24,000 Chinese nationals have been encountered illegally crossing at the Southwest border. Encounters of Chinese nationals in March 2024 increased over 8,000% compared to March 2021. The DoD and FBI have documented more than 100 incidents of Chinese nationals posing as tourists to gain unauthorized access to U.S. military bases and other federal sites.



In closing, I refer the reader to this: “Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”



I encourage you to read it in its entirety.

