The virus apocalypse is coming (according to Dr. Peter Hotez)

Ardent vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez recently appeared on MSNBC’s ‘Deadline: White House’ with Nicolle Wallace to predict doom and gloom for the incoming Trump administration. He told Wallace, “We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st,” before rattling off a list of scary viruses, which included bird flu, SARS, dengue, yellow fever, whooping cough, measles, polio, Zika, and something called the Oropouche virus.

Oh, and of course, a new coronavirus, saying, “We have another major coronavirus likely brewing in Asia.”

Brewing?

Hotez reiterated that all of these are “going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration.”

How the hell does he know this?! Did he misspeak, or is he privy to a biological attack set for January 21st? Is he just trying to scare people? And how does he know that these viruses/diseases won’t “come crashing down” on the Biden administration on, say, December 21st or January 6th?

Hotez also noted, “We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call ‘Disease X’ are going to be arising on a regular basis...I wrote for the Houston Chronicle a couple of months back that COVID-19 is just the warm-up act.”

Well, isn’t he special? He must be an ‘expert!’ Does he represent science, too, or is he science? If so, he is part of the problem, much like Dr. Fauci. After all, ‘science’ brought us the Wuhan Flu COVID-1984.

Dr. Hotez then opined, “We have this sharp rise in vaccine-preventable diseases, which are increasing in part due to the anti-vaccine activism that’s so prominent right now.” I’m going to call B.S. on that statement and point out that several of these diseases, including measles and polio, were virtually eradicated in the U.S. before the recent massive influx of illegal immigrants.

A dark-hearted cynic might think it’s almost as if certain figures want these viruses to proliferate so they can feel important—and be interviewed on shows like Nicolle Wallace’s. Just sayin’.

Image: X screen grab.