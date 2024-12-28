Florida sheriff says intruders should ‘expect to be shot’

No question about it.

Americans are fed up with criminals.

Including the criminals that Biden decided to pardon on his way out.

Including Hunter.

But I digress.

We’re fed up with criminals.

Even in blue precincts.

It’s why a New York jury acquitted Daniel Penny.

And told Alvin Brag to go after real criminals for a change.

It’s why Soros appointees like Chesa Boudin got the boot.

Does Trump’s election have something to do with it?

No question about it.

The New York jury would have been too scared of Harris’ DOJ to acquit.

No, I’m not exaggerating.

And now comes a story of a Florida sheriff using incredibly blunt language.

Nobody would have dared risk being in the cross-hairs of Harris’ DOJ.

A Florida sheriff said intruders should “expect to be shot” after releasing information about a homeowner who opened fire at two masked men trying to break into his house, killing one. The deceased suspect was identified as 23-year-old Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo, from Mexico, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The second suspect, Michel Soto-Mella, 39, an illegal immigrant from Chile, is charged with armed burglary, with additional charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Manatee County homeowner saw the two men entering the back of his house on his video surveillance system, according to authorities. “He knew something bad was about to happen and he didn’t stall,” MCSO Sheriff Rick Wells said during a press conference Friday. “He grabbed his firearm [and] told his wife to get into a safe spot.” The homeowner fired multiple rounds, hitting Flores-Toledo “several times,” while Soto-Mella fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. [snip] “This is the state of Florida,” Wells said. “If you want to break into someone’s home, you should expect to be shot.” [snip] Flores-Toledo, who also went by the name of Anibal Miller-Valencia, was arrested in Oak Brook, Illinois in 2023 and served four months in jail for residential burglary before being released on parole in November, according to authorities. He had an active warrant for a parole violation and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Sheriff Wells can expect a call from President Trump.

Maybe even a job working for incoming border czar Tom Homan.

On the other hand, Sheriff Wells is too valuable in Manatee County.

Will his blunt warning have a rippling effect around the country?

I certainly hope so.

Image by Grok.

A frequent contributor to American Thinker, Arnold Cusmariu is the author of Logic for Kids and is working on a new book to be titled Echoes from Plato’s Cave, forthcoming next year from Jenny Stanford Publishing.