Jan. 6, 2021 vs. Jan. 6, 2025: Dems may try to double down on their own crimes

Comparisons are odious, but Americans are used to that from the failing Democrat party — the party of ‘no apology; no matter what.’

They refuse to acknowledge the ongoing (how long does it take, really?) Republican-led congressional committee hearings that have unearthed tons of evidence regarding the many irregularities of congressional Democrats, RINOs, and associated DOJ and even Department of Defense actors, in concealing, subverting, and burying critical evidence against all those accused of "insurrection" in the Jan. 6 protests.

We are now apprised of the investigative conclusions regarding the riotous Jan. 6, 2021 protests that point, overwhelmingly, to a false, vicious, and planned insurrection orchestrated by, primarily, the Swamp. Yet, no one in or retired from Congress has been prosecuted — yet.

The Jan. 6, 2021 outrage was directed first at Donald Trump (who endured subsequent, related lawfare for four long years) and then those innocents caught up in what was virtually a political sting on Capitol Hill.

The arresting, beating, charging, jailing, and retaining — still active last month! — of tourists and protestors and patriots at the Capitol on that Jan. 6 is a ‘historic’ instance of political irony, judicial hypocrisy, lawlessness, covert criminality, and finally, a disturbing governmental mercilessness towards the American people.

On mercy, Vice President Mike Pence still pretends he did O.K. on Jan 6, 2021.

Well, O.K., Mr. Pence is now kicked to the curb — and staying there, we really hope.

Pence does still talk, longingly, about Christian stuff — omitting the moral problems regarding solitary confinement, torture, endless waits for trial, and that type of thing --all meted out to the Jan. 6 prisoner for four long years in D.C.’s gulag.

When will Mr. Pence get what he deserves? When his hell freezes over?

Now-former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered the public a slight demurral this month, when acknowledging that, yes, she made a few minor errors on Jan 6, 2021.

Too bad for Nancy that the Sargeant of Arms’ assignee on that day recently confirmed a quite different version of the ex-Speaker’s story line.

The Department of Defense also recently confirmed that, ahem, (it took them four years!), yes, Donald Trump did request National Guard support days before that Jan. 6 event happened — and was turned down.

That’s just the start of what Defense and the FBI and the Congress have been up to in their rush to political injustice and their protective, self-serving swampiness.

Despite all they haven’t learned, some Dems and RINOs in the House and Senate are scheming for a reboot of Jan. 6.

It's supported by such as The Hill (a media outlet entirely dependent on the favors of a Democrat majority/minority on Capitol Hill).

The Dems aren’t done with us yet. They will not be moved.

Some congressional Democrats and their progressive doppelgangers in the media are, this and last week, calling for a new-and-better congressional insurrection on Jan. 6, 2025: Whereby the members of Congress, by internal, conspiratorial sleight of hand on procedural matters, will deny election certification to Donald Trump, our president-elect who overcame by both electoral and popular vote in a massively successful election with not many publicized claims of voter fraud.

Trump’s enemies in Congress, and their ‘friends,’ are tying themselves in knots about how to beat him — and all of us — down again. Most risible is the effort to push Kamala Harris in there in Trump’s stead. (That’s pretty sick, given her past and very recent record, no? Hollywood, anyway, likes it.)

O.K., so the Dems aren’t done with their political stings. They are unrepentant towards their many and various victims. They don’t give a Schiff.

We don’t want to think about the Dems for much longer. Liz Cheney and others on that closeted committee are favored for prosecution. We find that congressional witness tampering got a major boost after Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s probable that the American people know that justice and fair play in Congress is effectively playing dead in this country -- thanks to the administration still in effect -- and will not be seen in fact again until after Jan. 20, 2025 — when Donald Trump regains the office that was very arguably stolen from him in 2020.

What the American people — reputably turning off the tube at record pace-are wanting now is greatly opposed to any Democrat-inspired reboot of deep, disloyal congressional idiocy and fraud in 2025.

The people have turned off their lefty viewing and are about to, in their many millions, celebrate regained freedoms -- they’re probably saying, “Bring It On, Mr. and Ms. Last Term Congressperson.”

Ready, set, go.

Image: Tyler Merbler, via Wikipedia // CC BY 2.0

