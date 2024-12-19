DEI coming to a murder near you?

A 15-year-old girl shot and killed a fellow student and a teacher—and wounded six other people at the small, and now ironically named, Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, December 16th, in Madison, Wisconsin. The shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in a classroom in the K–12 school that was being used as a study hall, police said. At a late-night news conference, Police Chief Shon Barnes identified the shooter as Natalie Rupnow, who he said went by the name Samantha. Rupnow used a handgun and apparently died of a self-inflicted wound. (Which apparently makes her a much better shot than anyone currently employed by the Secret Service.)

Feminists rejoice! You’ve come a long way, baby! Nearing equality! You told us! You said women were no different than men. What a great day for equal opportunities equal outcomes! Equity! Doesn’t the fact that these kinds of shootings are now increasingly perpetrated by females essentially prove there are no substantive or consistent differences among the sexes? Moreover, the shooter was likely rebelling against traditional Christianity…and, by extension, the suffocating old gender roles. Yay! Reports indicate she was an ardent feminist. And, to abortion extremists, though the media is reporting two “deaths,” the truth is they were simply two “very late term abortions.”

Several leftists are on record as stating that the United Healthcare CEO got what was rightfully coming to him, so there wasn’t an opportunity to rage about gun control. But now, this tragedy lets progressives rant against guns— while thinking to themselves that women have come a long way from hearth and home. Progress!

Progress? A survey conducted by Emerson College found that an incredible 41% of voters aged 18–29 deem the cold-blooded murder of the United Healthcare CEO “somewhat” or “completely” acceptable. Murder.

Leftist culture—and leftist policies—have been gradually turning America into a latter-day Gomorrah. Making America Great Again will necessarily involve changing both.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.