Throw us a drone bone

I rarely write about the same subject twice. Let alone three times, but I had to make an exception. Why? Drones again, naturally. And that is what the Biden administration is claiming, that the astounding number and consistent character of recent drone sightings around East Coast infrastructure and military bases are just natural occurrences. “Authorities” and “officials” say they don’t know what exactly they are or who is flying them, but purport to believe the sightings are probably just a mixture of mistaken identification, hobbyist’s machines, and natural atmospheric phenomena.

Now tell us the one about the three bears. Bad—or incompetent—actors want to hide the truth. Decent people often do not want to believe the truth. That one simple dynamic can be enough to spell disaster. Though I have a hunch, I do not claim to know what is going on with the drones…or who is controlling them. But I do know the government is not telling us the truth.

Newsweek ran a map of “U.S. Military Bases Swarmed by Mystery Drones.” Are these drones spying on our bases, or did they come from them—or both? Some reports indicate that many of these bases are located next to Chinese-owned land. Coincidence? Is China behind these “mystery drones?” Some reports seem to imply just that. If so, it is the biggest in-your-face “eff you” to the U.S. in our history…and everyone in the Biden administration should potentially be brought up on treason charges for utter failure to protect and defend the Constitution, the nation, and the people the government is sworn to defend.

When an Air Force base is forced to close due to these drones, it is kind of a big deal. Or is the base closing part of the ruse? Oooh. This is the kind of rampant speculation that is fostered when a government steadfastly refuses to tell its citizens the truth. The one-in-a-million chance that those in the government are telling the truth, and really still have no idea what’s going on, is even scarier. Personally, I dismiss that out of hand at this point.

Reports like the one stating that a drone measuring more than five feet across and worth $100,000 was “found” unmolested and “un-stolen” on a Brooklyn (N.Y.) Navy Yard sidewalk outside the headquarters of the company that manufactured it—a month after it was placed there after a company party—are preposterous, if probably moot in this case.

Speculation about these drone sightings aren’t “baseless conspiracy theories,” itself the most disingenuous phrase possible, one used by the mainstream media in an attempt to delegitimize beliefs that have proved to be factual and correct nearly 100% of the time in recent years. When a nation’s leaders obviously can’t be trusted to tell the truth, it is only natural for its citizens to try to fill the void.

I would prefer for a Mayorkas, a Blinken, or a Milley to authorize a widespread radio and television PSA stating of the drone sightings: “This has been a test of the Emergency Psyop System. If this had been an actual emergency, we still wouldn’t have told you the truth. This was only a test to see how you’d react. Again, this was only a test of the Emergency Psyop System. As you were.”

At least that would be partially true.

