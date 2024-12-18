Has the House denied Matt Gaetz even a pretense of due process?

During his tenure in the House of Representatives, Matt Gaetz was a firebrand in the name of conservative politics. What he forgot is that there is no one more vindictive than a politician who is blocked from getting what he or she wants. So, when he left the House in November, he left few friends behind. That may explain why the House Ethics Committee has decided to go ahead and release its report on Gaetz. Gaetz, however, claims that he was denied due process, and if he's correct, this is an utterly sleazy, dishonorable, and vindictive act.

The news broke today that the House Ethics Committee will be releasing the report in January—a vote that it took in secret, which itself is sleazy.

The reason for the investigation was because Gaetz’s political enemies claimed for years that he had affairs with underage girls and even transported them across state lines. The thing is that the FBI and DOJ—both of which despise Gaetz and undoubtedly wish him at the bottom of the ocean—were unable to dig up any evidence that he engaged in criminal acts. What this suggests is that the House report simply says that Gaetz had a tawdry private life—as if that’s something exceptional for members of Congress.

What’s even worse, if Gaetz is to be believed, is that anything in the report that goes beyond saying he was a party boy was collected without regard for Gaetz’s due process rights. Not only was he denied a chance to confront the witnesses against him, but he was denied even the chance to know their allegations.

In his response on X, Gaetz obliquely admits to over-the-top sexual conduct in his younger years but assiduously denies wrongdoing while pointing out the simultaneous witch-hunt and kangaroo court nature of the House’s conduct:

The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes.



I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me.



Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 18, 2024

The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me. Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued. Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body. In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court. My 30’s were an era of working very hard - and playing hard too. It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now. But at least I didn’t vote for CR’s that fuck over the country!

If what Gaetz writes gives you a déjà vu all over again feeling, it should. What the House did to him is exactly what the House did to Trump in the lead-up to the two impeachment votes against him and during the January 6 inquiry: It denied him due process by barring him from hearing or confronting the witnesses against him.

This is unconscionable behavior from Congress. I sincerely hope that, no matter how bad the report makes Gaetz look, he sues the House and the individual members for denying him due process. While members of Congress have immunity for speeches or debate made on the floor, it should not protect them from a suit alleging denial of due process when they engaged in acts related, not to their legislative duties, but to internal House politics.