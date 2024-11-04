Voted Trump for my grandkids

Like some of you, I voted early: Trump/Vance and Senator Ted Cruz. I feel confident that they will win.

What makes this election cycle so confusing is that this election is too close, especially when you compare the performance of the incumbent with what Trump accomplished. I've never seen such a contrast and yet the polls are telling me that it's too close to call.

Let me share what Scott Jennings of CNN wrote about his choice to vote for Trump. It speaks for me.

And today, millions of Republicans like me -- who nearly upchucked a time or two on this crazy ride -- are prepared to vote for him one more time as a bulwark against the cultural and governance excesses of the American left. Simply put, I’m more worried about the country’s future than any problems I’ve had with Trump in the past. I’m worried about the impulse to restrict political speech, which some on the left (including Harris) have embraced. I’m worried about the left’s demonization of America’s origins and the future of Western civilization, as many conservatives feel that the basic tenets of society as we’ve known it are under attack. I’m worried about the Democratic Party’s bait-and-switch tactics. First, it was: Trust us, Biden is a moderate and he’s totally with it. He turned out to be neither. And now, it's: Trust us, Harris no longer holds all the crazy positions that she clearly and passionately campaigned for in 2019. Fool me once, as they say.

Scott is right on. We now have five grandchildren. The oldest one will start pre-K next year and the two youngest ones born this year will graduate from high school some time in 2042.

So what kind of country will they inherit? I feel responsible and would rather put the country on Trump’s hands than the other side obsessed with race, gender, and something called “green energy.”

Trump is the one and I think that my grandkids will thank me for it.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service