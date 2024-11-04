Mind the (gender) gap

As the presidential campaign climaxes, divisive Kamala is determined to widen the gender gap. By contrast, Trump was, and hopefully will be again, the “builder president.” Adorned in reflective vests that suit him best, he is bridging the gaps.

Polls, ads, party registration trends, early voting tallies, media appearances, messaging, betting markets, Wall Street operatives, DJT (stock), crypto plays (Trump seen as favorable), surrogates, endorsements...there are many tea leaves to read in the presidential election campaign. With all that, the chattering class consensus is that the race is neck and neck.

Really?! The presidential campaigns’ diverging strategies may belie that assessment. For example, Kamala’s devious intent is to expand the gap, whereas inclusive Trump aims to expand the map.

Kamala might have a gap in her brain’s misfiring neurons, but I’m actually referring to the gender gap, with women apparently favoring her over Trump by eleven points. (Trump has a similar advantage among men). Just last week, Kamala was bemoaning the lack of support among men, but now she’s doubling down on courting women, mostly by fear-mongering.

Despite Trump’s similar advantage with male voters, he’s seeking to bridge the gap and expand the map. Supposedly, there are seven battleground states, but Trump is off to Virginia, a reliably blue state in recent presidential elections. In addition to exciting rallies in New York (which will at least help down-ballot candidates), Trump is campaigning in New Mexico and will partake of a joyful rally in New Hampshire.

Kamala, out of Dem desperation, is seeking to demonize Trump among women, even taking him to task for daring to protect them — heaven forbid. She’s a narrow-minded leftist who thrives on division, even between the sexes. Her sick stooges extend the gap to division between spouses.

Trump’s campaign is optimistic and joyful as he expands the inclusive MAGA map. Anyone who has managed to evade or escape the left’s anti-American dogma cannot help but feel the American exceptionalism excitations.

Kamala’s campaign is anti-climaxing. Her pandering switch from shaming male voters to rallying female voters wreaks of desperation. The former required a positive policy, an affirmative reason to vote for her; the latter, she hopes, will vote based on a single issue, despite a complicated world. In short, she’s widening the gaps.

But builder Trump is building a coalition, including patriotic Americans who “mind the gap.” That is, don’t fall into it.

Neck and neck? Nope — Trump’s campaign for president is head and shoulders above Kamala’s. Hopefully, voters will get the builder president we deserve.

