Trump's America: I have a dream

They’re right, you know--the Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs). Donald Trump really is going do to them what they’ve been doing to America. He’s going to be their worst nightmare: he’s going to—as a general principle--leave them, and the rest of America, alone. He’ll adopt that God and gun clinging, Deplorable, irredeemable, garbage expectation--one of the pillars of Constitutional philosophy--and make government as small an intrusion in American’s lives as possible.

Graphic: X Screenshot

The horror.

For people whose fortunes, self-images, personal, social and professional connections rely on a huge, endlessly intrusive and ever-expanding government, that’s a fate worse than death. But there are other Trump certainties that, to them, are nearly as bad.

Trump will end the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI and other federal agencies. It will take time, but that’s going to be one of many “day one” priorities. Sadly, Trump is not going to put his political enemies in prison. Sure, it’s a great idea, but that would take more prosecutions, and more new prison construction, than could be done in a hundred presidential terms. That said quite a few D/s/cs will find themselves prosecuted for the actual, not political, crimes they’ve committed—that’s why they’re trying to kill Trump--and the howling will be glorious to hear.

DEI will DIE, DIE, DIE. Ferretting out entrenched DIE bureaucrats and political hacks from every nook and cranny of government will be a Herculean task akin to cleaning out history’s largest, filthiest stable. It will take years, as like cockroaches they’ll scurry under the fridge when the lights go on, trying to hide under new titles and job classifications while still undermining self-government. Extracting them from their parasitic positions in our military will take the concerted work of the highest ranks, which will again take some time because so many of the highest ranks owe their jobs to their willingness to abandon the security of America and protection of our troops in exchange for securing pronouns, “trans rights” and drag queens. It will be a truly top-down effort, beginning as soon as the top is replaced.

Graphic: X Screenshot

And then there’s the largest deportation effort in American, perhaps world, history. This too will require removing the top elements in the Border Patrol, ICE, DHS, and every other federal agency coopted by open border zealots. Perhaps the money saved on catering to millions of illegals will balance the costs of deporting them, but the process is going to delay reducing the national debt.

On the bright side, Medicare and Social Security may be able to limp along a bit longer than expected.

Oh the screaming that’s going to cause, the wailing, gnashing of teeth and rending of garments. Ultimately, millions will remain, because many illegals are decent people, but they’re going to have to assimilate—really assimilate in language and culture—perhaps pay fines, and are not going to be on a fast track to citizenship. They’re not going to be voting, aren’t going to be counted in any census, and if they break the law, they’re going back to wherever they came from. Their countries of origin are going to take them back, because Donald Trump knows how to use American power for America’s benefit. American citizenship is a privilege of great price, and it’s no longer going to be devalued.

“America first.” That has a ring, doesn’t it?

Elon Musk is going to recommend the elimination of many federal agencies, including the Department of Education, perhaps the Department of Transportation, the Department of Energy and many more. He suspects he can save some two trillion dollars, and sane Americans suspect he’s right. All the usual suspects are howling at the prospect, which only propels Normal Americans to polling places. It’s long-overdue music to their ears.

Some of the loudest, banshee wailing will come from greenies, as they see electric vehicle mandates, and every vestige of the Green New Deal, sinking under the waves and washing up as debris on our beaches like the shattered blades of windmills. Their lamentations will be long and shrill, but Normal Americans are willing to pay that price to restore American energy independence and fill their gas tanks at affordable prices.

Low taxes. No censorship, closed borders, small, limited government. School boards once again afraid to abuse concerned parents. The FBI forced to pursue actual criminals. Americans keeping most of their money. With no one, no “Momala,” no all-knowing, all-encompassing, benevolent federal government to take care of them D/c/cs will have to work, be responsible, make their own way, pay off their own student loans, and worse—gasp!—be forced to deal with opposing opinions. That’s going to cause a dramatic expansion in the psychiatric care sector.

To borrow from Martin Luther King: I have a dream.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.