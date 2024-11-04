Be careful what you wish for

Americans are rightly concerned about the 2024 election results. Who we vote for says a lot about what it is we want.

According to a recent Gallup poll, the U.S. economy leads the list with 81% of respondents saying it's a very important issue. The profligate spending under the Biden/Harris administration has taken inflation to a 40-year high, at one point reaching a rate of 9% and climbing to a 20% total increase during his first term. There are television commercials for loans to buy groceries.

Before COVID struck, Trump's policies helped create seven million new jobs, jobless claims hit a 50-year low with unemployment rates among minorities and women hitting record lows. Wages among blue collar workers and the poor rose the fastest at 16% and home ownership among African Americans rose from 41% to 46%. Inflation climbed only 7% under Trump, with annualized rates of 5.4% under Biden and 1.9% under Trump.

49% of respondents to the poll placed the state of the U.S. democracy next in importance. In May of 2024 the House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government reported on the Biden administration's efforts to have electronic media companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google censor on-line content that was critical of the Biden administration.

More recently Biden himself was "convinced" to end his re-election campaign. He endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement, someone who dropped out of her own 2020 presidential campaign before a single primary vote was cast. She was installed as the 2024 Democrat candidate despite not receiving a single primary vote.

Democrats have engaged in a lawfare campaign against Trump since 2016 and have widened the scope of their attacks to include his attorneys and supporters and even Christians who pray at abortion clinics.

Despite their false allegations Trump never targeted his political opponents for legal action. He could have started investigations into Hillary’s use of illegal devices to send and receive classified documents, Biden’s quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko or General Mike Milley’s promise to his Chinese counterpart to warn him of a possible missile attack.

Americans are also gravely concerned about terrorism. This dovetails nicely with another item on the list, illegal immigration, so I’ll combine the two. Under Joe Biden we've seen record numbers of illegals swarming across our southern border, many of whom are single, military-aged men from countries hostile to the U.S. Reports of crimes committed by illegal immigrants who were apprehended at the border and subsequently released are becoming routine. Shockingly, we've even seen entire apartment buildings taken over by violent gangs and turned into dens of drugs and prostitution.

In 2019 former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said that under the Obama administration, 1,000 apprehensions was a crisis. We are now seeing that number increased by an order of magnitude with 3 million encounters in 2024 alone and over 11 million since the start of 2021. The attacks on 9/11 were carried out by 19 people. If only 1% of the illegals who have entered the country in the last 3½ years are terrorists we could have 11,000 of them scattered across the country. That’s 220 potential terrorists per state. What would happen if they split up into teams of five or ten and hit soft targets in various cities across each state? If they all decided or were ordered to strike on the same day the results would be worse than catastrophic.

The Biden administration has lost track of over 325,000 immigrant children, some of whom have almost certainly been put into sex trafficking or are working illegally in dangerous jobs. Speaking of jobs, despite this administration’s boasting of new job creation, most of them have gone to illegals.

In 2016 Donald Trump campaigned on reducing illegal immigration, pledging to build a border wall and deport as many as three million illegal immigrants with criminal records. In his first five days in office President Trump called for greater border protection efforts which included more border patrol agents and an end to "catch and release." He suspended immigration from Muslim countries that supported terrorism and instituted the "Remain In Mexico" policy. In what is to be hoped is his second term he has pledged to begin mass deportations of illegals who have been found guilty of violent crimes.

President Trump famously warned a Taliban leader against attacking Americans in Afghanistan as we were drawing down our forces. To drive his point home he showed him a satellite picture of his house and left the room. Not a single American was harmed. Under President Trump, the U.S. and her allies crushed ISIS, freed almost eight million people from their reign and recaptured territory ISIS had held. Trump also convinced NATO members to honor their financial commitments to the organization and step up their assistance against terrorism.

It’s obvious who the Good Guys are.

