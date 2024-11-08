More fun with schadenfreude

They just keep on comin’. Jeez – you’d think that they lost the most critical election of the century or sumptin.

Freedom of the Press Foundation

Donald Trump, an anti-press extremist obsessed with punishing journalists and news outlets who criticize him, has won the presidency of the United States. The following statement can be attributed to Trevor Timm, executive director of Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF): Trump has spent the last year on the campaign trail calling for more leak investigations, imprisoning journalists, and censoring news outlets he doesn’t like. Lawmakers and President Biden must act before it’s too late.

Democratic Governors Association

We know you might be terrified. But we must stand with and elect more Democratic governors -- the last line of defense against Donald Trump and JD Vance’s extremism and implementation of Project 2025. And lawmakers must take a vocal stand against abusing anti-terrorism laws to punish free speech. It’s imperative the White House reverses its spineless position on Israel's unprecedented attacks on press freedom and pressure its ally to stop using U.S. weapons to kill journalists.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center

With the news that Donald Trump will be returning to the White House for a second term, we know many of you are feeling outraged, anxious, and deeply concerned. For so many of us at The Center, this result is a blow to the progress our community has fought so hard to achieve and the freedoms we must protect.



As LGBTQ+ people, our history is one of deep community struggle, and of even greater resilience and courage… There will likely be more challenges ahead, but our strength endures.

