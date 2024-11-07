Democrats spent far more in swing states... and still lost every single one

The blessing of Tuesday just keeps amplifying.

I’m still riding on a high from the victory in and of itself, made better by the fact that two of the grossest and treasonous politicians in America’s history will not be taking over the federal government, leftists are crying and melting down (in epic and schadenfreude-y fashion), and now, while money definitely matters in elections, it turns out it’s not the deciding factor.

It's so sad that campaign spending determines outcomes. pic.twitter.com/fzS5WZeb0O — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 6, 2024

All those mailers do actually cost money to print, postage isn’t free, and television stations charge for advertising slots—but if the message resonates, and the people believe in the authenticity of their candidate, the machine can be beaten.

Not only beaten though, but utterly, and decisively, walloped. (I’ve frequently lamented the fact that good people are stamped down by war-chest swamp creatures, but this gives me hope.)

Let’s look at the difference another way.

First, Pennsylvania; the Republicans spent around 6% less than Democrats, and looking at the current count of votes with 99% reporting, Democrats spent around $33 per vote, while Republicans spent around $29.

For Michigan? Republicans spent a whopping 78% less than Democrats, investing $6 per vote to Democrats’ $30 (also 99% reporting).

In Georgia, Republicans spent half as much as Democrats, which cost them around $11 a vote, compared to the $23 spent by the Democrats.

Then, Wisconsin, which saw Republicans spend 70% less; this worked out to around $9 for a Trump vote, and roughly $29 for a Harris vote.

Arizona? (I’m not convinced this state will actually go to Trump because the state is notoriously corrupt *cough* Arizona Republican Party and its fake grassroots façade *cough*cough* and the vote count is only at 69% reporting at the time I’m writing this.) Republicans spent 61% less, meaning it cost around $13 to get a Trump voter to the polls, while the Democrats forked over $38 for each of their own.

In North Carolina, Republicans spent 82% less, with each vote costing a-buck-seventy ($1.70) to the Democrats and their $10 votes.

Lastly Nevada, where Republicans spent 87.5% less; this worked out to $4 for a Trump vote, and $37 for a Harris vote.

All this goes to show one very consequential reality present in American politics: When you govern (but more like rule by diktat) as poorly as the Democrats have done over the past four years, not even a billion-plus dollars are enough to tip the scale when the people are given the chance to turn the page.

Image: Public domain.