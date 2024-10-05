What would Hubert think of Tim?

If Donald Trump wins this election, the postmortems on Kamala Harris’ campaign should put her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate at the top of her list of mistakes.

Much of America got to know Walz for the first time during Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate.

Unlike his appearance at the Democratic National Convention, the Walz we saw on the debate stage didn’t have his words written for him in a teleprompter.

And the unfiltered version underscored a very obvious fact about the governor: He is patently fake.