October 5, 2024
What would Hubert think of Tim?
Once upon a time, there was a Democrat from Minnesota named Hubert H. Humphrey.
He was vice president under Lyndon Baines Johnson, ran for president in '68, had a wonderful wife named Muriel, and they even named a stadium after him. Humphrey was one of those pre-Obama Democrats or the kind of guys you could have dinner with without hearing all night that Trump is a threat to democracy.
We miss Minnesota Democrats like Humphrey, especially after watching Gov. Tim Walz debate Sen. J.D. Vance. You've come a long way, Minnesota, and it's not good.
As Joe Concha wrote, Mr. Walz is a fraud and a lightweight:
If Donald Trump wins this election, the postmortems on Kamala Harris’ campaign should put her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate at the top of her list of mistakes.Much of America got to know Walz for the first time during Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate.Unlike his appearance at the Democratic National Convention, the Walz we saw on the debate stage didn’t have his words written for him in a teleprompter.And the unfiltered version underscored a very obvious fact about the governor: He is patently fake.
A fake indeed. Worse than that -- a fake who is bad at faking. He can't even call himself a knucklehead without looking like an idiot. He even had to clarify what he meant by having friends who are school shooters. His explanation of visiting China left us more confused than ever. I guess that his next tongue-twister is explaining all of those military service videos.
My guess is that the Harris camp watched the debate wondering if Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania who supports fracking and school choice is still available.
In the meantime, men watched that debate and concluded quickly that J.D. was a better husband for their daughter than Tim. Women watched the debate and hope that no man like Tim asks to dance the next time she goes dancing. No gender gap that Tim is a fake.
