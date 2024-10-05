Vance went for the women’s vote and it will pay off.

The debate performance of the two vice presidentia picks showed voters that Donald Trump has good judgment and Kamala Harris has poor judgment.

The Walz performance was as shocking as the Biden performance, and will have a significant impact on the election.

Vance has the political skills of Barack Obama and will be around for longer than Obama will be.

If only former Tennessee Democrat Rep. Harold Ford, Jr., as he appears on FOX News as a pundit, could have been our first black president.

Biden-Harris-Walz are vicious, venal, a moral vacuum. They will do anything to keep Republican victims in Hurricane Helene’s path from voting.

The Democrat machine muscled the unions into knuckling ILA union boss Harold Daggett into calling off his threatened strike to shut down the economy for their own electoral interests.

But Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s new persecution of Trump will help elect Trump.

A horror-event/revelation tsunami is swelling that will strengthen in October with the emergence of new horror-events/revelations that will coalesce to sweep Kamala Harris away.

Such as, Hillary says Republicans have an October surprise. She may know that the allegation that Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff hit a woman, is true.

Another possibility is the craven diversion of FEMA funds to sustain illegal aliens as American citizens hit by Hurricane Helene go hungry and homeless.

Or, we could learn of connections of the would-be assassins of Trump to people aligned to the Harris-Biden administration.

But Americans know that if President Trump is elected, good things will happen.

Some possibilities there include:

The end of Iran's hellish and menacing regime. Just as the hostages were released after the election of Reagan, so will the Iranian mullah regime topple after the election of Trump.

A West-leaning Iran will allow the Jews and Arabs of the Middle East to unite and create an economic powerhouse.

They in turn will join the U.S. in a trade and geostrategic bloc, and then democratic India to forge a triad that will save Western civilization.

It could even happen as a hapless, insouciant Europe watches from the sidelines.

And finally, if Washington corruption ended today we would have a budget surplus tomorrow.

