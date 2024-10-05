Malaise 2.0

During his speech to the nation on July 15, 1979, President Jimmy Carter called the problems facing the nation a “crisis of confidence.”

He said: “It is a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul of our national will. We can see this crisis in the growing doubt of the meaning of our own lives and in the loss of unity and purpose as a nation. The erosion of confidence in the future is threatening to destroy the social and political fabric of the nation.”

He went on to say that this profound lack of confidence was caused in large part by a profound distress at the fact that the government seemed no longer to work for a majority of Americans. Carter added, “A majority of our people believe that the next five years will be worse than the past five years.”

Read that again. Could it be any more applicable today?!

The similarities are truly astounding. A crisis of confidence. A lack of real meaning in too many of our lives. A lack of purpose. A loss of unity … threatening to destroy the social and political fabric of the nation. A government that seemed too large and out of touch with the majority of Americans. A majority of citizens believing that the next few years are likely to be even worse than the past few.

Wow. Déjà vu.

Are you better off than you were four years ago? And, if you are, you are likely working for the government … or one of its chosen adjuncts … not the people.

Carter never used the word “malaise” in his famous malaise speech. But he meant it.

Thank God Ronald Reagan was waiting in the wings to rescue America after Carter’s time in office. The hostages Iran held for 444 days were released on the very day Reagan was inaugurated. The Gipper fulfilled his promises to rebuild America’s dilapidated military, revitalize its economy … and restore its confidence and self-esteem.

I have often noted that Donald Trump is the ‘anti-Reagan’ in terms of personality. Reagan was soft-spoken, self-deprecating, and didn’t care who got the credit as long as the job was completed properly. But Trump is just as vital to America’s future today as Reagan was then. Maybe more so. Our military and economy must be revitalized, and our reputation abroad must be restored if we are to avoid endless wars. Peace through strength. And, most importantly, Trump can restore our confidence, hope, and sense of purpose. He can Make America Great Again.

So that, going forward, it can once again be “Morning in America,” not “Mourning in America.”

Image: National Portrait Gallery, via Wikimedia Commons, Picryl // public domain dedication