5 wins in a row!

A few years ago, I saw the late Yogi Berra say he was one of the Yankees on that team that won their fifth Series in a row in 1953.

Game 7 from that Series was tied going into the bottom of the ninth, and Billy Martin drove in the winning run for title #5. By the way, Phil Rizzuto, another one of the twelve who played in all five titles, wrote a wonderful book about the legendary teams. It’s required reading when you need to decompress after the election.

For a little recent history, the 1998–2000 Yankees won three in a row, and so did the 1972–74 Oakland A’s. I remember both of those teams and their incredible accomplishment. No one has come close to winning five since!

That’s probably one of those feats that won’t be repeated. This is from Andres Chavez:

The Yankees’ five-year winning streak would end with their 1953 triumph over the Brooklyn Dodgers in the World Series, but the fact that they didn’t win it all in 1954 doesn’t mean the franchise took a nosedive at that point. They proceeded to lift the trophy once again in 1956, 1958, 1961, and 1962.

They beat the Dodgers (1949, ’52, and ’53), the Phillies in 1950, and the Giants in 1951. Back then, only two teams went to the post-season, the National and American League winners. No matter what, winning five in a row against the top team from the other league is one amazing accomplishment.

Everything is different now. We have wildcards, three divisions, and the World Series competes with Halloween for attention. In fact, Game 7 of the 2024 World Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 2. Do you think we will see a few political commercials that night?

Five titles in a row is one amazing accomplishment.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image via Pixabay.