It’s time to abolish FEMA

When Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast recently, horror stories of ineptitude by federal government agencies abounded. Slow response, permission paperwork, turf battles, bureaucratic regulations, and shocking incompetence were evident (see, e.g., here, here, and here), especially by the Transportation Department and by FEMA. Repeats of Lahaina and East Palestine.

Rather than add to the chorus of criticism, here is a proposed solution for FEMA’s recurring history of incompetence: abolish FEMA and remove the federal government from the picture except as the funding authority. The practical effect would be to put the money where it helps (not into another federal agency).

To truly help Americans victimized by disasters, we should privatize the emergency response logistics by contracting the responsibility and authority for quick emergency response to organizations like Samaritan’s Purse and others. These organizations should be tasked to set up regional quick response centers that are stocked with water, food, clothing, temporary shelter, generators, portable laundromats, etc., and are ready to mobilize at first warning.

These organizations responded with aid days before “disaster areas were proclaimed,” and FEMA mobilized itself.

Along with the physical supplies, a series of protocols should be established for command and control at the lowest possible level to ensure a speedy response. For example, with these funds at the ready, it will be easier for state governors to declare the emergency instantly and then organize/deploy the command-and-control structure. Set up communication and authority levels in advance, complete with communication and triage protocols.

Each small state response team should incorporate local first responders into the command-and-control organization. There should be training and rehearsals for each state’s response team. Overall, accountability belongs to the state governor and shouldn’t be ceded to the federal government.

The federal government would still distribute block grant money to these regional response teams as American taxpayers help each other through the federal clearinghouse. Your tax dollars at work as opposed to chaos.

Surely, such an organization can be more responsive. While Helene was loitering in the Gulf of Mexico, states in the path could have been alerted to start the mobilization planning and been ready to respond long before the federal government’s laggardly appearance.

Image by Andrea Widburg