Kamala wants to lead, but she’s hiding from Americans where she plans to go

Kamala, like all Democrats, knows that if she tells us the truth, she will not get elected. Instead, she offers us George Clooney, Bruce Springsteen, and “joy.”

A leftist organization from 1998, created to try to get people to ignore Bill Clinton’s impeachment (predicated on the lies he told about his sexual peccadillos), is still active today and has a very intriguing name for these times: MoveOn.

That leads to the most important question we can ask of the left, with their desires to move on and the “New Way Forward” campaign (echoing a famous communist slogan): Move on, or go forward, from here to what?

The MoveOn website says Democrats want to make America better by promoting social justice and political change. This sugar-coated rhetoric goes down easy, but a more honest statement of their goals can be found in something said long ago by Nikita Khrushchev: “We will take America without firing a shot. ... We will destroy you from within.”

On other occasions, Khrushchev insisted that “[H]istory is on our side. We will bury you!” He also explained, “We can’t expect the American people to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of socialism, until they awaken one day to find that they have communism.”

As Kamala Harris looks to Karl Marx in her run for the presidency, talking again and again about being “unburdened by what has been,” we can well guess the source of her ideas. As the daughter of a Marxist, she is a fan of communism.

Donald Trump has his own slogan for his run for the presidency. He wants to Make America Great Again. Trump does not want to move on; he wants to return to the basics that made America a world power and a beacon of liberty.

Ironically, Harris and her surrogates try to demonize Trump as a threat to democracy. She and the rest of us lived in the USA during his first presidency. She cannot point to any acts during his first term to justify her attacks. As she accuses him, she knows she and her censorship-loving buddies are dragging us away from democracy.

We can see, however, threats to democracy popping up during the Biden administration in which she serves as the vice president. We have seen efforts to attack freedom of speech with the collusion between big tech and Biden/Harris. We have seen the Biden/Harris administration go after conservatives and Trump, using the vast resources of the Justice Department and the FBI. We see Democrats oppose Voter ID laws, which would help return integrity to the voting process and prevent illegal voting.

Kamala Harris, like a loyal leftist, wants to give us small doses of socialism if she is elected. She wants to transform America like Barack Obama. What do they mean by transformation? They will not tell us. I refer you back to what Khruschev said. They dream of us waking up one fine day in the arms of communism.

If I wake up where they want to take us, it won’t be a fine day. I have disagreements with former President Trump, but I believe his record and courage show us that he loves this great country. The record of Biden/Harris troubles me, and I see them giving us regular doses of socialism and scary big government. I vote yes for Trump and no to the slippery slope of socialism.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

Image by Andrea Widburg using a Cuban communist image.