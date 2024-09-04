There are signs that Kamala’s moment may have peaked

The one thing about bubbles is that they pop. In the weeks since Kamala was anointed, the media enveloped her in bubbles, frothy, joyous bubbles, all of which served to obscure the fact that Kamala is a hardcore leftist, inarticulate without a prompter, tied tightly to one of the least popular presidents ever, and herself the least popular vice president ever. However, it’s beginning to look as if these bubbles have peaked and are now popping, with Kamala’s numbers returning to reality.

According to the New York Post, while most polls show Kamala in the lead, two pollsters that were correct in 2016 and 2020 say that Kamala’s already peaked, and her decline is beginning:

Most polls show Vice President Kamala Harris leading in the swing states that will decide the election. But two Southern state pollsters are bucking the trend — and they’ve got former President Donald Trump up big. The polling by InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar in seven battleground states finds Trump on a path to 296 electoral votes — suggesting that Harris has already lost her momentum. Matt Towery of Georgia-based InsiderAdvantage found Trump ahead in Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina (and down by 0.4% only in Georgia). [snip] To be sure, all of Trump’s leads are narrow and within the margin of error — meaning the states could still very well go either way on Election Day. But Towery believes Harris is stalling now that her novelty has worn off.

When it comes to finding those Trump voters that the other pollsters miss, one group may be Hispanics. Democrats assume that Hispanics are a monolithic block, all sharing the same culture and believing that illegal immigration is a net benefit to their communities and the nation at large. The truth is that Hispanics in Latin America come from a multitude of traditions, as do homegrown Americans of Hispanic descent.

It turns out that one thing many Hispanics share is a dislike for illegal immigration, and that’s because their communities are being hit terribly hard by the influx of people who have no right to be here—something especially offensive to Hispanics with deep roots in America or who came here legally. That dislike for illegal immigrants is showing in the polls:

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump is outperforming his 2020 support among Hispanics, who prefer him on immigration during the 2024 race, according to a new poll. Hispanic voters give Trump a 42% to 37% advantage over Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Harris regarding immigration policy, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. Among the broader electorate, 46% preferred Trump on immigration over the 36% who preferred Harris, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Aug. 21-28.

Trump is also making headway amongst whites who do not have college degrees (i.e., non-indoctrinated people):

Trump is leading Harris among white likely voters without college degrees in Pennsylvania by 32 points and in Georgia by 44 points, according to a chart displayed behind Chalian based on CNN’s late August polling in six battleground states. Chalian, on “CNN News Central,” labeled this as “a trouble sign for Harris,” adding that Trump’s 33-point lead among “white college-educated voters” in Georgia also poses a substantial challenge for the vice president.

CNN's David Chalian Warns Of 'Trouble Sign For Harris' As She Lags Behind Trump's 'Huge Numbers' With Key Demographic pic.twitter.com/Nos557lENn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2024

Again, none of these things portends a Trump victory. A margin of error that close means that legitimate polling can go either way and that cheating can still turn an honest Trump victory into a dishonest Kamala inauguration. What it does say, though, is that we need to vote our little hearts out to get past that margin of error. As the saying goes, make sure you vote and make sure that ten of your (conservative) friends vote, too.

Image by AI.